Shein just announced plans of buying Missguided

Shein – the online fast-fashion retailer says it is buying Missguided from the London-based Frasers Group PLC to broaden its global reach.

Shein will start to sell Missguided products on its website

Shein expects the acquisition to help improve its market share.

Frasers Group will retain both real estate and workforce of the women-focused clothing company. But manufacturing of its products will now sit with Shein which will also sell them as an independent brand on its own and Missguided’s website.

The announcement arrives about a couple months after Shein announced a deal with Forever 21 to strengthen its footprint in low-cost apparel and accessories as Invezz reported here.

Shein saw its revenue jump by a whopping $8.0 billion to an estimated $24 billion in 2022. The retailer reportedly has plans of listing in the United States.

Financial details of Shein-Missguided deal remain unknown

The said deal will license Missguided’s IP (intellectual property) to a joint venture between Nitin Passi (founder of Missguided) and Shein named Sumwon Studios which will operate the brand.

Financial details of the agreement between Shein that has a customer base of over 150 million and Missguided were not disclosed on Monday.

Note that Frasers Group spent a bit over $24 million to buy Missguided out of bankruptcy in 2022. Donald Tang, the Executive Chairman of Shein said today in a press release:

Shein aims to reignite the Missguided brand, capitalising on its unique brand personality, and fuelling its global growth through Shein’s on-demand production mode, unparalleled eCommerce expertise and global reach.