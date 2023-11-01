Barclays, Lloyds Bank, NatWest shares waver ahead of BoE, Fed

British bank stocks remained under intense pressure on Wednesday as investors waited for the upcoming Federal Reserve and Bank of England (BoE) decisions. The stocks also wavered as the market reflected on the recent bank earnings.

Barclays (LON: BARC) share price was trading at 130p, the lowest point since March 24th. It has plunged by almost 30% from the highest point this year, meaning it is in a deep bear market.

The company is facing numerous headwinds as evidenced by the recent earnings. Its net profit dropped by 16% to 1.3 billion pounds while its investment banking is struggling as the deal-making industry remains gloomy. Its net interest margin is also expected to continue thinning.

Meanwhile, Lloyds (LON: LLOY) share price was trading at 40.28p, the lowest level since November last year. Like Barclays, the stock has crashed by over 21% from the YTD high. As I have warned before, Lloyds is struggling as deposits flee, with many deposit-holders moving to money market funds.

NatWest (LON: NWG) stock price has done much worse as the fallout of the Nigel Farage continues. The shares have plummeted to 178.60p, the lowest level since August 2021. It has plunged by almost 40% from the highest level this year.

British banks are struggling as the cost of living crisis accelerates and as interest rates remain at the highest point in years. In theory, these companies should do much better in a period of high rates. This happens as companies boost their net interest margin (NII).

However, these companies are now in a place where higher rates are leading to diminishing returns. Higher rates are now pushing more people to rotate from bank deposits to money market funds, which are offering higher returns. Also, people are now spending more money as inflation remains a thorn in the flesh.

Therefore, the next key catalyst for Barclays, NatWest, and Lloyds Bank will be the upcoming Fed and Bank of England (BoE) rate decisions. The two banks are expected to leave interest rates unchanged since their economies are slowing.

Still, the stocks will react to the accompanying statements. If the two point to more hikes, we could see the shares continue their downtrend.