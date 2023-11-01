US Treasury boosts debt auction sizes as stocks dip ahead of Fed policy decision

The US Treasury Department has revealed plans to gradually increase the size of most of its debt auctions during the November 2023 to January 2024 quarter, citing the need to meet its financing requirements. This decision comes as the government aims to address its growing fiscal needs.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

The Treasury’s quarterly refunding, scheduled for next week, will include the sale of $112 billion in securities. This offering is expected to raise $9.8 billion in new cash while refunding $102.2 billion in existing securities. Notably, it consists of $48 billion in three-year notes, $40 billion in 10-year notes, and $24 billion in 30-year bonds.

Sizing up the changes in debt auctions

Copy link to section

The US Treasury Department’s plan includes various increases in auction sizes, aiming to balance its financing needs. It intends to raise the sizes of its two-year and five-year auctions by $3 billion per month.

Additionally, the Treasury plans to boost the size of its 3-year and 7-year auctions by $2 billion and $1 billion per month, respectively. Furthermore, the 10-year new issue and reopenings will see a $2 billion increase, with a $1 billion increase for the 30-year bond new issue and reopenings. In contrast, the sizes of 20-year bond auctions will remain unchanged.

This decision is part of the Treasury’s efforts to maintain a stable market for US government debt and ensure efficient management of its funding requirements.

US stocks drop ahead of Fed policy decision

Copy link to section

While the US Treasury Department increased the debt auction, US stocks have dipped in anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision.

The S&P 500 futures were down approximately 0.5%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures experienced a 0.4% decline. Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures also shed about 0.5%.

The primary focus for Wall Street has been the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates, scheduled for release at the end of its meeting. Market expectations leaned toward the Fed maintaining interest rates at their current levels while keeping open the option to raise rates further if necessary. Investors were closely scrutinizing the language in the Fed’s statement and Chair Jerome Powell’s comments for clues regarding future rate adjustments, particularly in light of concerns about inflation.

In addition, Treasury yields experienced a slight decline, with the 10-year yield trading around 4.91%. Given the potential impact of the Fed’s decision on the bond market and the US economy, stock investors closely monitored the announcement.

Earnings reports and market performance

Copy link to section

Several financial reports from prominent companies have been released over the recent past, contributing to market sentiment.

AMD’s shares slipped despite reporting results that surpassed expectations on both revenue and earnings. However, the company’s fourth-quarter guidance fell short of market hopes. Meanwhile, Kraft Heinz missed analysts’ estimates for third-quarter sales. On a more positive note, CVS reported profits that exceeded expectations, driven by the strong performance of its pharmacy business.

Overall, the performance of US stocks leading up to the Federal Reserve’s policy decision reflects the market’s anticipation and careful consideration of various economic factors and corporate earnings reports.

Market participants are keenly awaiting insights into how the Federal Reserve plans to navigate interest rates in response to inflation concerns and their potential impact on the broader economy.