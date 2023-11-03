Memeinator presale price above the trending Star Atlas (ATLAS) metaverse coin

The trending Star Atlas (ATLAS) metaverse coin has been making waves with its immersive gaming experience and the promise of true in-game asset ownership. Simultaneously, the Memeinator presale has generated significant buzz with its impressive performance.

In this article, we’ll delve into the latest updates on these two exciting projects.

Star Atlas (ATLAS) cryptocurrency on the rise

Star Atlas (ATLAS) has been capturing the attention of the cryptocurrency community for its immersive metaverse gaming experience set in the futuristic world of 2620. Over the past week, the price of ATLAS has surged by 48% to trade at $0.0028 in the secondary markets.

ATLAS price chart

Star Atlas, a blockchain-based game hosted on the Solana blockchain, offers players the opportunity to explore a vast virtual universe, engage in space battles, construct space stations, mine resources, and forge alliances with other players.

The two primary drivers behind the recent surge in ATLAS’s price are the increased activity within the Star Atlas online game and the impending upgrade.

The game’s integration with blockchain technology allows players to use the ATLAS token as in-game currency for various purchases and transactions. As more players engage with the game and its associated economic model, the demand for ATLAS tokens has grown significantly.

The Play-to-Own feature, set to be unveiled in the upcoming Star Atlas 2.2 update, is expected to further enhance the gaming experience by allowing players to earn and own in-game assets that can be exchanged for real-life currency.

The Star Atlas 2.2 update, set to be showcased at Breakpoint2023, brings a range of exciting enhancements to the game.

We heard you wanted to see more 3D SAGE. 🤔



Michael Wagner just finished updating #Breakpoint2023 on what’s coming next the browser-based game.



Watch our work-in-progress showcase of the future SAGE release, Starbased! 👇 pic.twitter.com/yKp9uwqD2M — Star Atlas (@staratlas) November 2, 2023

Players can anticipate the introduction of a third-person shooter aspect with new weapons, adding a fresh perspective to the combat mechanics. Combat racing with up to 100 players is set to provide an exhilarating gaming experience, while on-chain ship configuration offers personalization opportunities for spacecraft.

Furthermore, the update will introduce ship mastery and player progression systems, providing incentives for players to invest time and effort in the game. To add depth to the game’s narrative, new characters from the MUD, ONI, and Ustur factions are set to make their debut. All these additions aim to elevate the gaming experience and boost player engagement.

A new meme coin challenging the likes of ATLAS

While Star Atlas (ATLAS) is setting the bar high for metaverse gaming, Memeinator is another cryptocurrency project that has been turning heads. Memeinator is a new and exciting venture that has been generating buzz in the cryptocurrency world. This project has garnered attention for its unique approach and innovative features.

Memeinator is currently in its presale phase, and what sets it apart is its impressive performance. In stage five of the presale, Memeinator has crossed the remarkable milestone of $1.3 million in funds raised. This achievement is a testament to the community’s confidence in the project and its potential.

One notable point of interest is the comparison between the Memeinator presale price and the price of the Star Atlas (ATLAS) token. At the current fifth stage, the price of Memeinator’s native token, MMTR, is $0.0125 and expected to jump to $0.0133 in the next stage. In contrast, ATLAS was trading at around $0.0028, which is significantly below the price of MMTR.

While Star Atlas (ATLAS) has been experiencing significant price movements due to increased in-game activity and anticipation of the upcoming 2.2 update, Memeinator’s presale has also been making waves. Investors have recognized the potential in Memeinator, and the presale’s impressive performance reflects the project’s strong community support.

Should you invest in Memeinator?

Investors and crypto enthusiasts may wonder what makes Memeinator an appealing choice. While we do not endorse any investment, it’s essential to provide an informative perspective.

The success of Memeinator’s presale stage, coupled with the enthusiasm surrounding the project, suggests that it has captured the interest of a significant portion of the crypto community. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct thorough research, consider their risk tolerance, and make informed decisions based on their individual financial circumstances.

It is also important to acknowledge that meme coins just like other cryptocurrencies, are extremely volatile and any meme coin investment should be approached with caution.