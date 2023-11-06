$MEME’s new contender: Memeinator soars past $1M raise in under 4 weeks

London, UK, November 6th, 2023, Chainwire

Memeinator, the meme coin on a mission to reach a $1B market cap, is going from strength to strength, with the presale having already raised $1M in under 4 weeks. Stage 5 tokens look to be selling out imminently and will see the price increase from $0.0125 to $0.0133 for stage 6.

This puts Memeinator on track for an early 2024 listing, with several rumors circulating further the recent Blockchain Live conference of prominent exchange listings in the pipeline.

The team has also announced the release of the much-anticipated referral programme that pays out investors up to 15% on referral fees, much to the delight of the Memeinator “Resistance” community”; a cohort of crypto degens hoping to stir up a revolution in the meme coin trading market.

In a recent statement the community manager Dylan Lee, shared that:

“we’re really happy with the explosive growth of the Memeinator brand as it’s exactly what is needed to drive this presale to close and to get us out and traded on the biggest exchanges. Our roadmap is 100% on track and we’ve just released our referral program, merch store, and the creative team just dropped a rather special product concept video as part of our viral marketing strategy. Seeing the presale pass the $1M has only increased the drive in our team. We can’t wait to share more updates on the presale progress.”

A mission to become a crypto disruptor

Memeinator makes no secret that its goal is to disrupt the meme coin trading space and has publicly stated that the project team’s goal is to hit a $1 billion market cap, which would put it up there with its rivals Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

The team’s strategy, as outlined in their whitepaper, is to use powerful marketing techniques to drive international investment and eventually list the project on Tier 1 exchanges. The community manager Dylan Lee has also been actively promoting the project at recent blockchain conferences in London and Dubai.

The project is not without utility, but this is paired back as an antithesis to the many meme coins overpromising on complex tech that has not as yet been delivered. The project is developing an AI based on sentiment analysis that will fuel the meme coin ‘enemies’ forecasted to appear in the upcoming game launch due in early 2024 “Meme Warfare: Episode 1 – The Memeinator Chronicles”. The action-packed game will reward MMTR token holders with a variety of exclusive features, but also generate rewards from what is hoped to be a heavy web2 presence that can feed back into the project in its journey to the top traded meme coin charts.

This makes strategic sense, given the enormous popularity in the growing GameFi space that is expected to exceed $90 billion in revenue over the next 7 years. If the Memeinator can grab a slice of the pie, it might certainly indicate a long-term potential for MMTR that could see a positive impact on the market cap in the next bull run.

The efforts have been noticed, with prominent influencers including the well-respected No BS Crypto channel having published reviews including the recent “The Only Meme Coin Worth Buying In 2023? (Pepe Coin Killer!)” video on YouTube.

In order to guarantee the project’s trustworthiness and security, Memeinator underwent a thorough audit conducted by Solid Proof. Since 2020, Solid Proof has been diligently auditing emerging blockchain projects. Operating from Germany, the audit specifically evaluates project protocols, reliability, smart contracts, and performs KYC assessments for the project team. This places Memeinator in the company of esteemed audits conducted for projects such as UNCX, Shopping.io, and ZyberSwap.

The project is currently in Stage 5 of its raise, and MMTR tokens are priced at $0.0125. The price will increase to $0.0485 – an overall increase of 288% – before listing on exchanges; this is due in early 2024. The explosive growth of the brand has seen Memeinator make it to position one on a number of news sites including Banklesstimes and CoinJournal in their crypto rankings.

About Memeinator

Memeinator is the antidote to the hundreds of throwaway meme coins that lack any legitimate utility. With its deflationary token, engaged community, expertly crafted NFT collection, and AI-powered video game, it offers real innovation instead of just hype. Its purpose is to eclipse its rival meme coins. And, on the way, deliver strong returns to its community via both trading its MMTR coin and staking, before smashing the $1 billion market cap.

For more information and to buy Memeinator (MMTR) visit the website.

