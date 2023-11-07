Are Germany’s manufacturing and construction sectors starting to unravel?

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Germany’s latest price-adjusted industrial production figures sank 1.4% MoM for the month of September 2023, marking the fourth consecutive decline in the metric.

August 2023 saw data revised upwards from (-)0.2% MoM to (-)0.1% MoM.

However, the September 2023 reading fell far below consensus estimates of a decline of 0.1% MoM, as published by TradingEconomics.com.

Prior to the onset of this negative growth trend, in May 2023, industrial production growth was at 0% for the month, thus, registering a fifth month without positive growth.

Source:TradingEconomics.com

Capital goods, intermediate goods, and consumer goods all saw significant declines in production of (-)0.2% MoM, (-)1.9% MoM, and (-)4.9% MoM, respectively.

The lackluster performance follows the BundesBank’s statement in October 2023 that,

External demand for industrial products continued to be weak.

Higher prices at the point of purchase have continued to weigh on the retail space and household consumption as is reflected in the sharp decline among consumer goods.

Industry-wise breakdown

The pride of Germany, its world-class auto sector suffered a decline of (-)5% MoM in September 2023, while electrical equipment fell by (-)4.4% MoM.

The sharpest loss in output was registered by the pharmaceuticals sector which declined 9.2% MoM.

Mechanical engineering was the bright spot and improved by 4.1% MoM.

Outside the industrial classification, energy production fell by 1.7% MoM during the reporting period.

As per the Federal Statistical Office, industrial production for Q3 2023 dipped 2.1% from the previous quarter.

Analysts at TradingEconomics.com project Industrial Production MoM to trend around 0.4% through 2024, and rise to 0.5% in 2025.

Construction PMI

Continuing to reflect the bleak domestic housing sector, S&P Global’s October 2023 release for construction PMI underperformed at 38.3 versus the previous month’s 39.3, which had itself recorded the sharpest monthly drawdown since April 2020.

The October measure was well below the average of 49.7 between 2013 and 2023, fell significantly short of the forecast of 41.5 by analysts at TradingEconomics.com, and marks the nineteenth consecutive sub-50 reading since March 2022.

Commercial projects suffered as well, owing to the high-interest rate environment and uncertainty in the economic outlook.

Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, noted,

Things continue to go from bad to worse in Germany’s construction sector… The geopolitical drama in the Middle East is causing ripples (due to higher gas prices and uncertainty) … as a lot of building materials like bricks and insulation rely on natural gas.

Worryingly, the fall in new orders continued for the twentieth consecutive month and is also accelerating, implying that the sector has not bottomed yet.

Given a slew of sectoral job cuts, de la Rubia added that the quality of subcontractors has worsened which is further contributing to reduced project efficiency.

Signaling lasting damage, a survey of industry prospects for the coming twelve months was negative.

Other recent economic data

Figures on industrial production data follow better-than-expected but still contractionary data for services PMI and composite PMI for October 2023, which came in at 48.2 and 45.9, respectively.

Readings below 50 mark a contraction.

In yesterday’s release, factory order data moderated strongly to 0.2% MoM from 1.9% MoM registered in August 2023.

However, this was significantly above consensus estimates of a decline of (-)1.0% MoM.

It should be noted that the August data was revised sharply downwards from 3.9% MoM following incorrect reporting in the,

…manufacture of data processing equipment, electronic and optical products’ sector…

Conclusion

Industrial production is crucial to German growth, perhaps more so than any other advanced economy, especially due to its far-reaching reputational significance.

Tomorrow, i.e., on Wednesday, 8th November, market participants will be carefully monitoring consumer inflation data for Germany as well as the latest EU-harmonized inflation trends in the country.

This will provide valuable input into the European Central Bank’s chosen trajectory at its next monetary policy meeting in mid-December 2023.

Next week, Germany will also be releasing current account data which will better capture the impact of high rates and slowing demand on exporting industries.

Weak economic data among factories, construction projects, export demand, and elevated interest rates suggest that Q3 2023 GDP data could be revised downwards, while the economy may be heading towards a technical recession later this year, and would only further losses for the manufacturing and construction industries.