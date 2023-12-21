An ascendant cryptocurrency phenomenon overshadows the progress of Injective and Bonk

As the crypto market rallied, the Injective (INJ) and Bonk (BONK) tokens emerged as some of the best altcoins.

However, as the market trades sideways, investors are looking for other best altcoins to buy. One cryptocurrency, Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ), has overshadowed others to emerge as one of the favourites.

Rebel Satoshi rises during presale as market trades sideways

Rebel Satoshi is named after the revolutionary Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto. Moreover, the mission of Rebel Satoshi is inspired by the revolutionary Guy Fawkes. The meme coin project, Rebel Satoshi is designed to bring about a revolution powered by its Recusant members.

The $RBLZ token which serves as the governance token for Rebel Satoshi, was launched on Guy Fawkes Night. The aim is to attain a $100 million market cap for Rebel Satoshi’s $RBLZ token. Rebel Satoshi has allocated 50% of the total $RBLZ supply of 250 million to the public.

The RBLZ presale is currently underway on the Rebel Satoshi platform. Currently, the presale is in Warriors Round 2 after surging by 80% from its initial Early Bird Round. The price of RBLZ in the current round is $0.018. By the end of the presale, RBLZ will surge 150% to reach $0.025 before being listed across major exchanges. This makes RBLZ one of the best cryptos to buy right now.

Injective hits new all-time high as experts foresee a dip

On November 30, the Injective Protocol announced its upcoming Volan upgrade that will be released in a few weeks. This was followed by the Injective Nexus being integrated and becoming available on BitQuery by Google Cloud on December 9. The Ledger Wallet also integrated the Injective token, INJ, on December 9.

Due to these developments, the Injective token, INJ, rallied despite the market trading sideways. From $16.76 on November 30, INJ rose by 86.5% to reach $31.26 by December 16. This is a new all-time high for the Injective token, INJ.

However, as the market trades sideways, experts predict the price of INJ to drop in the coming weeks. They predict a decline for INJ below $30 due to profit-taking by early Injective (INJ) investors.

Bonk enters redistribution as massive whale sell-off commences

The BONK token has undergone an unprecedented rally in the past few weeks. The massive price rally resulted from the crypto market turning green and BONK’s growing partnerships. For instance, BONK joined the Solana Speedrun with a sponsored track on November 30.

In the spirit of Christmas, BONK announced that the BONKmas’s Nice Lists are going live from December 13. The token went live on Coinbase and Binance on December 14 and 15, respectively.

As a result, the BONK token went up by 525% from $0.0000040 on November 30 to $0.0000250 on December 16. However, BONK devs sold more than $25 million worth of BONK on December 15 amid the price surge.

Experts foresee a further sell-off by whales in the coming weeks. Hence, they predict the BONK price to drop below $0.0000200 shortly.

