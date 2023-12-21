Web3 growth marketing leader Addressable completes $13.5M raise led by BITKRAFT

Tel Aviv, Israel, December 21st, 2023, Chainwire

Addressable, Web3 growth marketing leader, announced today the successful closure of its second funding round this year, reaching a total of $13.5 million so far. The infusion of capital will enable Addressable to supercharge its Web3 Growth Suite and expand its service to new ad networks and blockchains, solidifying its status as the Web3 growth marketing category leader.

This significant milestone is based on Addressable’s strong momentum in its journey toward solving the Web3 Growth problem for businesses. The funding round was led by BITKRAFT Ventures, with participation from strategic investor Karatage, joining existing investors Viola Ventures, Fabric Ventures, Mensch Capital Partners, North Island Ventures, and several other strategic investors.

Addressable’s capabilities have expanded significantly, enabling the attribution of crypto wallet owners across 400,000 websites, including Bloomberg, The New York Times, and Yahoo Finance. Addressable now spans three new ad networks, including Unity, Pubmatic, and Magnite, in addition to the initial coverage of the Twitter ad network. This expansion enables Addressable to provide more comprehensive and targeted paid ad campaigns across social networks, websites, and mobile apps.

Additionally, Addressable’s 1-Click SDK Installation, approved by Google and available on Google Tag Manager, simplifies the integration process for marketers, allowing for effortless tracking of website conversions, wallet connects, and blockchain conversions. Integrations with the Twitter Pixel, DSP pixels, Mixpanel, and Google Analytics further streamline conversion event tracking.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

“Addressable’s commitment to revolutionizing Web3 Growth remains steadfast, and it becomes even more important in the current market,” stated Tomer Sharoni, co-founder and CEO at Addressable.

“We’re thrilled to lead Addressable’s new investment round. As the gaming industry continues to evolve and expand its digital footprint, it’s evident that Web3 technologies will play a crucial role in shaping the future of user engagement. Addressable’s innovative Web3 growth suite stands out as a game-changer, offering marketers powerful tools to navigate this dynamic landscape and create profitable user growth at scale. We’re excited to support Addressable’s mission to power marketers and look forward to accelerating the impact their platform already has in the gaming industry and beyond. The Addressable team distinguishes itself through its battle-tested magic in data and product development, along with a world-class track record in execution,” says Malte Barth, founding general partner at BITKRAFT Ventures. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Addressable currently serves over 50 customers and has flawlessly executed over 750 campaigns, and is excited to unveil enhancements that include tailored playbooks for Gaming, DeFi, Blockchain Infrastructure, Services, and Exchanges.

“In the early stages of engaging Web3 gamers, targeted marketing has been key to our success. By leveraging insights from both traditional gamers and Web3 gamers, we’ve refined our approach to user acquisition. Addressable’s Web3 Growth Suite has delivered early promising results in enhancing our marketing strategies, particularly in the precise targeting of our gaming audience. The platform’s role in our marketing efforts, especially in the transition from traditional to Web3 gamer engagement, has been noteworthy. Addressable’s ability to identify and connect with potential gaming customers aligns well with our objectives, making it a valuable tool for our future gaming campaigns”, said Michael Migliero, CMO of Big Time Studios.

Founded in June 2022 by Tomer Sharoni, Tomer Shlomo, and Dr. Asaf Nadler, Addressable is a testament to their profound expertise in data analytics and AI. Together, they have over 20 publications spanning blockchain, machine learning, and big data. The Addressable team comprises 24 employees, distributed across their offices in Tel Aviv, New York, London and Madrid.

About Addressable

Copy link to section

Founded in June 2022 by Tomer Sharoni, Tomer Shlomo, and Dr. Asaf Nadler, Addressable is the Web3 growth marketing industry leader. Addressable allows marketers across the space to target and market directly to Web3 audiences by associating blockchain and social data, analyzing on-chain and off-chain behavior, and using big data for precise performance tracking.

Contact

COO

Asaf Nadler

Addressable

[email protected]