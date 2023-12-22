Bitget lists Bitcoin Cats(1CAT) GameFi project in the Innovation Zone

Victoria, Seychelles, December 22nd, 2023, Chainwire

Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) the GameFi platform for the BTC Ecosystem. The BRC20 Ordinals-based ecosystem is listed in the Bitcoin ecosystem Innovation zone through which users can trade the token on Bitget. Spot Grid Trading will go live within 24 hours after the listing.

As a Bitcoin-based GameFi platform, BitcoinCats maps through the Bitcoin Assets (BRC20, Ordinals NFT, and others) to Ethereum (and other Layer2) networks. BitcoinCats brings a newer element to the Bitcoin Assets and expands it to Play2Earn, Staking, Farmland, SocialFi, and many others. As the next-gen gaming ecosystem across Bitcoin and EVM networks, BitcoinCats combines both crypto communities. The native token of BitcoinCats ecosystem 1CAT was originally inscribed on Bitcoin and part of it is bridged/wrapped to Ethereum to benefit from the well-developed DeFi and GameFi infrastructure.

1CAT can be used to buy & upgrade in-game assets including avatars, pets, equipment, farmland, and more. It also serves as a ticket, enabling players to access special features.

“The addition of 1CAT enhances Bitget’s strategic expansion and commitment to broadening investment options for its users. We’re committed to supporting the BRC-20 ecosystem and its innovative high-potential projects. To bring better accessibility to the Bitcoin ecosystem to the masses, Bitget’s innovation zone lists trending tokens, granting exceptional access to highly valuable digital assets within the industry,” said Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget.

1CAT listing on Bitget’s innovation zone makes it easier for users to dive into the initial launch phases of the token including more upcoming high-potential crypto projects. Designed for the trading of new token offerings, the innovation zone is mainly for trending tokens (initial) listing, a 60-day valuation period is given for all the newly listed pairs in the zone. The newly listed tokens will be regularly reviewed to ensure that the token adheres to Bitget’s platform standards, including trading volume, liquidity, the team, project development, and other criteria to keep the listing status active.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Previously Bitget listed SATS, and ORDI in the BRC20 ecosystem zone.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Bitget users can buy trending and newly listed tokens such as CAT1 with debit/credit cards, bank transfers, and other multi-currency payment methods. In the year 2023, Bitget listed over 300 new high-potential projects. Previously Bitget listed SATS, and ORDI in the BRC20 and Bitcoin Innovation Zone.

About Bitget

Copy link to section

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit:

Contact

PR Team

Bitget

[email protected]