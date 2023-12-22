BONK draws attention as a leading AI crypto token this winter

Winter may be a time of inactivity in the real world, but it is not in the crypto space. Bonk (BONK) has stirred excitement in the digital assets community due to its significant price surges. The meme token jumped over 500% in the past month.

BONK 30D Chart on Coinmarketcap

However, the big question on the minds of many now is: which coin is next, and what token should one invest in?

Among the competition, one project has emerged: InQubeta (QUBE). This cryptocurrency stands at the intersection of AI and blockchain and it’s among the top AI crypto token on the market at the moment.

In this post, we will cover the rise of Bonk and what positions InQubeta for explosive growth. Let’s get right into it.

InQubeta (QUBE): a promising AI crypto

InQubeta (QUBE) has been thriving in the crypto market, specifically the ICO, surpassing the $7.2 million fundraising milestone. What makes it stand out though?

This ICO stands at the intersection of blockchain and cryptocurrency. If you are a fan of these innovations, you will be getting the best of both worlds. Also, thanks to this fascinating convergence, it is more positioned to rise further, hence the massive presale participation.

It also promises to solve one of the most critical challenges in the AI sector with blockchain technology. To this effect, it will become the first crowdfunding platform for AI startups through cryptocurrency. An interesting fact about this is that InQubeta could potentially reshape the fundraising landscape of the AI industry, making it poised for adoption.

Through this crowdfunding platform, startups can raise funds by minting investment opportunities. Further, they will be represented as NFTs, divided into bits, and offered to investors, who will, in turn, receive stakes in emerging AI companies.

Given its concept, it is likely to gain, particularly with the market entering a bull phase. The presale is currently in its sixth stage, and a token costs just $0.01925. According to experts and analysts, it could be one of the top new cryptos to invest in as it has been tipped for a 50x rally after launch.

Bonk (BONK): rally continues

Bonk’s (BONK) has seen astronomical rallies lately, soaring substantially over the last month. The last time such growth was seen was for Pepe (PEPE) when it rose after its launch in the second quarter of the year.

The meme coin used to be the biggest in the Solana ecosystem, but after its rise, it has now become one of the top altcoins in the overall crypto market. Further, Bonk has outperformed major meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe in the final quarter of 2023.

Bonk’s rally was influenced by a combination of several factors. Let’s begin with the Solana rally, which pushed up its price. With momentum on the rise, Coinbase’s listing further pushed up its price, followed by Binance’s shocking listing.

With its traction showing no signs of slowing down, it could be one of the best coins to invest in if you wish to ride its bullish wave.

Conclusion

Bonk has cemented its status as one of the winter’s top meme coins, following a rally. With further upside anticipated, it is one of the top cryptos to bet on. Meanwhile, InQubeta has been tipped as the best crypto to invest in after its impressive presale and solid fundamentals. For all information on QUBE you can visit InQubeta presale or join the InQubeta communities.