Clock Ticking: 6 Hours Left in MetaWin’s Thrilling $1 Million USDC Prize Race

London, UK, December 22nd, 2023, Chainwire

Revolutionary Web3 Platform Prepares to Award $1 Million USDC Prize

MetaWin, the premier web3 competition platform leveraging blockchain technology, is counting down the last 6 hours in its record-breaking MetaWin Millionaire prize draw, where one lucky player will win a life-changing $1 Million USDC!

$1 Million Grand Prize Draws in Less than 6 Hours

Copy link to section

With the competition ending today, December 22nd at 21:00 GMT, there is still time to secure a free entry into the $1 Million USDC sweepstakes before registration closes.

The $1 Million USDC prize is already staked in a smart contract on-chain, and will be instantly transferred to the randomly selected wallet, making one lucky participant an instant millionaire.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Crypto Twitter abuzz with anticipation

Copy link to section

Interest in the competition is reaching fever pitch with multiple influential accounts entering the draw, with Pranksy, dannycrypt, sibel and noteezzy all showing off their entries.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

But even with the excitement mounting, there are currently just over 5000 registered entries, which still offers attractive odds for new participants.

Just Released: More than 50+ Eth in Free-to-Play NFT’s

Copy link to section

To celebrate the momentous countdown to the World’s biggest crypto prize, Metawin has just announced the release of 50+ ETH worth in NFT’s in free-to-enter competitions. The competitions range in value from smaller, but high-quality projects, to more established blue chips such as Killabears, Miladys, Otherdeeds and more. Entries are capped to ensure equal chances of winning, and just require a small gas fee to register the entry on the Ethereum blockchain.

With new NFT prizes hitting the site every 30 minutes, participants can join in the excitement throughout the next 6 hours until the draw of the $1 Million USDC main prize.

MetaWin’s Exciting Journey: Anticipating the $1 Million USDC Winner

Copy link to section

With the countdown clock ticking down the final hours, MetaWin invites all potential participants to seize the moment and claim their chance at the $ 1 Million USDC prize.

Users can claim their free entry via this link: Opportunity for Users to Win $1 Million USDC – Free Entry Available

MetaWin extends its best wishes to all entrants and looks forward to announcing the fortunate victor.

About MetaWin

Copy link to section

MetaWin stands at the forefront of on-chain competition platforms, revolutionizing the landscape of digital contests. Through harnessing the power of blockchain technology, MetaWin delivers a competition experience characterized by transparency, fairness, and excitement. With a track record of substantial giveaways and an unwavering commitment to innovation, MetaWin is shaping the future of online competitions.

Contact

MR

MetaWin PR

MetaWin

[email protected]