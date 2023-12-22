Hybrid exchanges and the future of DeFi: Is Pullix (PLX) set for dominance?

Pullix, a new hybrid exchange currently in presale, is attracting market attention as analysts point to its native $PLX as a potential 100x token.

As you check out markets and consider the next investment step, here’s what you might need to know about hybrid exchanges. Also find out what could make Pullix ($PLX) stand out from the rest.

Hybrid exchanges in 2024 and beyond

The year is drawing to an end and crypto trends and predictions for 2024 are coming in thick and fast. Amid the expert views and forecast are some recurring themes, including artificial intelligence, gaming, Real World Assets (RWAs), BRC20 and hybrid exchanges. According to some analysts, the future of decentralised finance (DeFi) could be HEXs.

With the gap between traditional finance and DeFi continually narrowing, the market has slowly embraced the idea of a hybrid exchange that gives users the benefits of a combined centralised (CEX) and decentralised (DEX) exchange.

A number of platforms are making this the future of crypto trading, with the innovation, security and liquidity that comes with them expected to provide the impetus for further adoption. But the quest for this isn’t plain sailing, as the recent halting of Ankex, a HEX developed by DeFi infrastructure provider Qredo Network, shows.

Ankex was a hybrid exchange that bid to dominate the space with its CEX and DEX features. After being in development since 2022 and on the cusp of its beta public launch, it suddenly announced it was shutting down earlier this month.

The platform reportedly attributed the decision to the impact of the bear market, with the collapse of FTX likely adding to the overall impact. While unfortunate, the development has the market eyeing the potential presented by a new project – Pullix.

What’s is Pullix ($PLX)

Pullix (PLX) is a hybrid exchange platform that seeks to address DeFi’s liquidity issues while providing users with an opportunity to trade and earn from a secure, user-friendly environment. Its presale is currently on fire as investors express confidence, an outlook that has analysts pointing to a potential post-presale rally for its native token $PLX.

Although still in development, the project’s hybrid exchange features that set it apart from CEXs and DEXs are what users anticipate to leverage in 2024 and beyond.

For instance, users worried about the custody of their assets on centralised platforms following recent collapses and hacks, will find the opportunity to trade on-chain and earn while tapping into self-custody an enticing prospect.

As with other platforms, Pullix seeks to incentivise its users to provide liquidity by offering token holders a chance to earn rewards through staking and yield farming. However, no other exchange outlines an earning opportunity where users can contribute to the liquidity of automated market makers as they profit from a share of the platform’s daily revenue.

Part of the revenue will also be used to buy and burn $PLX tokens, an inflationary mechanism that will help buoy future prices. Spicing this up further is the tight spreads and 0% commission charges available to users.

Conclusion: Is $PLX worth buying?

Experts have opined that new platforms that get it right in terms of bringing the best of centralised and decentralised exchanges to users, providing solutions to nascent issues such as security breaches, user experience and liquidity, could dominate the industry.

CEXs may thrive and DEXs are growing, but a hybrid exchange that blends both worlds could be the future.

Pullix’s whitepaper and roadmap point to a project designed to achieve this goal. Its presale has raised more than $1.1 million in stage 3, with $PLX priced at $0.044 per token to offer a likely bargain entry ahead of its launch.

Apart from the features highlighted above, what else could make Pullix stand out and potentially dominate? Find out more about this project here.