Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney brave financial tides at Wrexham FC

In a bid to transform Wrexham FC and propel the Red Dragons back into the Football League, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have embarked on a remarkable journey since taking over the club. However, their cinematic aspirations have been met with financial realities, as they grapple with the costs of reshaping the club.

Stand woes

One of the prominent hurdles they have faced is the construction of a new stand at the Racecourse Ground, following the demolition of the old Kop due to safety concerns.

The ambitious plan to rebuild the iconic stand was put on hold, prompting Reynolds and McElhenney to oversee the creation of a temporary stand in its place. While this move is expected to bring more fans into the stadium, it comes at a financial loss for the club.

Club director Humphrey Ker candidly shared insights into the financial challenges of the temporary stand. He explained, “We can’t recoup the money the stand has cost to build and then operate.”

He noted that while some fans on social media have attempted to crunch the numbers and propose solutions, the reality is more complex. Ticket prices vary, and additional costs such as staff wages, new turnstile installations, and safety measures must be factored in.

Price worth paying

However, Ker emphasized that the financial sacrifice is a worthwhile investment in the club’s future. “But that’s a small price to pay for getting more fans into the stadium,” he said.

The temporary stand is set to accommodate an additional 2,289 spectators for an upcoming match against Newport County, enhancing the matchday experience for supporters.

What about the temporary stand

Earlier this year, the club received news that the construction of a permanent stand could not commence until at least the end of the season, prompting co-owner McElhenney to advocate for the temporary stand concept. Ker admitted his initial resistance to the idea, stating, “I didn’t want to delay the start of the Kop.”

Nevertheless, he conceded that McElhenney’s vision had proven prescient, as the club now prepares to unveil the temporary stand.

Owners remain committed

Despite the anticipated financial challenges associated with the temporary stand, Reynolds and McElhenney remain committed to their mission to elevate Wrexham FC.

In the Disney+ documentary ‘Welcome To Wrexham,‘ the duo were informed by Ker that they had incurred substantial financial losses, with the figure reaching £12 million.

The journey of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as football club owners exemplifies the complexities and sacrifices involved in reshaping a beloved institution. While financial losses are part of the equation, their dedication to Wrexham FC’s future remains unwavering, and their story continues to captivate football fans and cinema enthusiasts alike.