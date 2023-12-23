Will 2024 be the year of chief AI officer?

If 2023 was the year that AI broke out, 2024 may be the year it’s reeled in. The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) technology has been both awe-inspiring and concerning.

While AI has the potential to revolutionize industries and improve our lives in countless ways, its unchecked proliferation has raised important questions about ethics, regulation, and its impact on society.

One of the most alarming aspects of the AI explosion has been the absence of proper regulation. Large language models like ChatGPT, born in November 2022, are trained on vast amounts of data, including social media, blog posts, and articles. Image generators draw inspiration from the work of real artists.

Yet, none of the content created by AI is currently subject to copyright, leading to a legal grey area. As of now, the question of whether AI-generated content should be protected by copyright remains unanswered.

This legal ambiguity has often overshadowed the potential benefits of AI. However, it’s essential to recognize that AI is here to stay, and the year 2024 might mark a turning point in how we regulate and harness its power.

The rise of the chief AI officer

In October, President Biden signed an AI Executive Order, mandating federal agencies to appoint a Chief AI Officer (CAIO). These officers are tasked with overseeing AI’s usage within the government, guided by principles that include safety, innovation, and addressing AI bias.

While this order applies to government agencies, CAIO positions are increasingly becoming a fixture in various industries. This trend is expected to strengthen AI governance and ensure responsible AI adoption.

The AI literacy act

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and Rep. Larry Bucshon introduced the AI Literacy Act in December. This legislation aims to integrate AI literacy into educational curricula, spanning K-12 schools, colleges, and workforce development programs. As AI continues to transform the job landscape, ensuring AI education becomes a priority for achieving both racial equity and empowering communities with low digital literacy accessibility.

The challenge of fake news

The proliferation of generative AI has exacerbated the issue of fake news. While AI could potentially help combat disinformation in the future, the current landscape has seen a surge in AI-generated fake news sites. Addressing this challenge requires vigilance and innovation to prevent AI from being weaponized for misinformation.

The evolution of the Google algorithm

Search engines like Google constantly update their algorithms. In 2024, we can expect these updates to focus on better identifying and ranking AI-generated content. This is crucial to combat the spread of AI-generated disinformation, not only on search engines but also on social media platforms.

Copyright lawsuits and intellectual property

High-profile lawsuits against major tech firms and AI programming tools highlight the emerging debate surrounding intellectual property rights in AI-generated content.

Artists and creators are concerned about their work being transformed into IP-free interpretations. These legal battles may reshape the landscape of AI model training and raise questions about who owns AI-generated content.

While regulation and legal challenges loom large, AI’s potential for positive impact remains undeniable. The year ahead will likely witness a concerted effort to strike a balance between harnessing AI’s potential and addressing the ethical and regulatory challenges it presents. As AI matures, society must continue to adapt and evolve to maximize its benefits while minimizing its risks.