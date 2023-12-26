Can Memecoins compete with NuggetRush’s practical applications?

The recent past has seen new meme coins getting launched every day because it is very easy to create them. However, not every meme coin garners popularity like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as they were the first ones to be launched in this category.

The emergence of a new meme coin called NuggetRush has changed the trend in the crypto market. It is seen as one of the best altcoins to buy given its practical applications for investors. Be it gaming, staking, or taxes, NuggetRush has a presence in all the sections. That brings us to an interesting question: Can meme coins truly compete with crypto that offers real-world use cases?

Let’s explore this in detail by comparing the features of NuggetRush with other meme coins.

P2E gaming: More than just fun

NuggetRush introduces a new Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming model for those who are a part of their ecosystem. It is a significant shift from the typical use of meme coins. In the P2E game, players engage in virtual gold mining to earn real money rewards for their achievements. This makes it one of the best crypto investments as you can enjoy an interactive and enjoyable activity.

So, you are not only investing in the fun part of this meme coin but also getting rewards to show your gaming skills. Be a part of this game by playing alone or forming teams with other players. This feature differentiates NuggetRush from other meme coins who might not be traditionally interested in cryptocurrencies.

NFT staking: Earning while holding

NuggetRush has taken the concept of NFTs a step further by providing staking. Users can stake their NFTs to earn additional returns of up to 20% per year. This is an innovative approach in the world of digital collectibles. This feature is not present in other meme coins and gives you a chance to earn passive income.

Once you buy NuggetRush in its presale, you can stake a part of those tokens for 12 months or more.

This is an excellent use case for those investors who prefer long-term returns for their investments. NFT staking is not available in any other meme coin at the moment and this could help NuggetRush become one of the top altcoins after its launch.

Holding period: Stability in volatility

Many investors often turn down their dream of getting huge returns in cryptocurrencies because of the fear of huge volatility in this industry. One altcoin that is on top this month may go down the very next month; such is the volatile nature of crypto coins. To overcome this problem, NuggetRush founders have done some brainstorming to come up with an idea for a holding period strategy.

NuggetRush is the altcoin to watch as this strategy has worked in its favour to prevent any major volatility in its price. Generally, the prices go down when many people start selling off their tokens in the open market.

This creates an imbalance among the active buyers and sellers. NuggetRush investors will get their tokens in a predefined period so that they can’t sell off everything in one go. This keeps the coin price stable so that everyone is in a win-win situation.

Another important thing is that you can maximize your investment because it has a zero-tax policy on buying and selling the tokens. A part of your investment goes into the transaction fees and impacts the overall returns. So, NuggetRush has come up with a unique idea to give the best possible returns to their investments by having zero taxes.

Robust tokenomics: A public-first approach

Token allocation is very important for the success of any meme coin. NuggetRush has carefully curated its structure by allotting 43% of tokens for the public via its open presale. This means a diverse community of users will be able to buy the tokens so that there is a widespread distribution. You can also get the benefits of this new ICO project by being an early investor.

Final thoughts

Meme coins are getting away from the limelight with new cryptos offering real-world use cases. To keep up with the competition, NuggetRush has added practical applications to set the tone for exponential growth in today’s market. With meaningful features like play-to-earn gaming, NFT staking, and a holding period, it could be one the best altcoin to buy now.

