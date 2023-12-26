zkSync Era resolves issues after Christmas network outage

In a recent development, zkSync Era, a prominent layer-2 (L2) blockchain, encountered its second network outage in just eight days. The disruptions temporarily halted block production, raising concerns among users and stakeholders.

The developers have however resolved the technical issues and the block production is now on track.

Two network glitches in eight days

On December 25, 2023, zkSync Era faced another network outage, disabling block production for nearly five hours. The development team promptly acknowledged the issue on social platform X, citing a bug in an automated safety protocol as the culprit. This marks the second disruption in operations within eight days.

The incident comes on the heels of a previous interruption, pointing to potential challenges in the network’s stability.

The zkSync Development team swiftly identified the root cause of the glitch – an edge-case bug affecting the computation of the state update by the operator. While the protocol’s computation was accurate, a subtle bug in the operator’s calculations triggered the automated safety protocol unexpectedly. The team acted promptly, resolving the bug and ensuring the network’s full operational status.

The zkSync Era network is now fully operational. At 05:50 UTC, one of the network’s automated safety protocols was triggered by a bug in the server. This issue required teams to inspect and is now fully resolved.



Funds safe despite the glitches

Despite the network glitches, zkSync Era remains steadfast in prioritizing security. The initial defensive posture established during the mainnet launch has been reevaluated given the network’s maturity. However, the critical assurance from the development team is that “no funds were ever at risk” during these disruptions.

Pudgy Penguins’ game launch on zkSync Era

In a parallel development, Pudgy Penguins, a renowned NFT project, announced the alpha launch of its Web3 game, Pudgy World, based on zkSync Era.

Expected to debut in Q1 2024, the game’s alpha launch holds promise for the Web3 and NFT space. Notably, Pudgy Penguin owners can engage in the game without requiring pre-existing blockchain technology knowledge.