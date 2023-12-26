zkSync Era resolves issues after Christmas network outage
- zkSync Era faces second network outage in 8 days.
- The Christmas outage lasted for 5 hours.
- Swift resolution by developers identifies bug triggering automated safety protocol.
In a recent development, zkSync Era, a prominent layer-2 (L2) blockchain, encountered its second network outage in just eight days. The disruptions temporarily halted block production, raising concerns among users and stakeholders.
The developers have however resolved the technical issues and the block production is now on track.
Two network glitches in eight daysCopy link to section
On December 25, 2023, zkSync Era faced another network outage, disabling block production for nearly five hours. The development team promptly acknowledged the issue on social platform X, citing a bug in an automated safety protocol as the culprit. This marks the second disruption in operations within eight days.
The incident comes on the heels of a previous interruption, pointing to potential challenges in the network’s stability.
The zkSync Development team swiftly identified the root cause of the glitch – an edge-case bug affecting the computation of the state update by the operator. While the protocol’s computation was accurate, a subtle bug in the operator’s calculations triggered the automated safety protocol unexpectedly. The team acted promptly, resolving the bug and ensuring the network’s full operational status.
Funds safe despite the glitchesCopy link to section
Despite the network glitches, zkSync Era remains steadfast in prioritizing security. The initial defensive posture established during the mainnet launch has been reevaluated given the network’s maturity. However, the critical assurance from the development team is that “no funds were ever at risk” during these disruptions.
Pudgy Penguins’ game launch on zkSync EraCopy link to section
In a parallel development, Pudgy Penguins, a renowned NFT project, announced the alpha launch of its Web3 game, Pudgy World, based on zkSync Era.
Expected to debut in Q1 2024, the game’s alpha launch holds promise for the Web3 and NFT space. Notably, Pudgy Penguin owners can engage in the game without requiring pre-existing blockchain technology knowledge.
