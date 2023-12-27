SEC postpones decision on two Ethereum ETFs; Celestia & InQubeta prepare for notable leap

When many thought spot ETFs were a wrap, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently postponed decisions on two top Ethereum ETF filings. Decisions on whether to approve these applications have been delayed again.

Speculation has consequently been spreading within the crypto community. Nevertheless, optimism hasn’t been dampened, with 2024 still shaping up to be one to be remembered in the crypto space.

Meanwhile, Celestia (TIA) and InQubeta (QUBE), the buzz of the moment, are gearing up for notable leaps. The former is on the quest for new price discovery, while the latter is gearing up for a potential 50x jump after launch. You don’t want to miss out.

This post will cover these developments. Let’s get started.

InQubeta (QUBE): A promising token not to miss out on

InQubeta (QUBE) has so far raised a staggering $7.6 million in its early funding, cementing its status as one of the best best ICO projects this December. The native token looks poised to skyrocket as the presale sells out fast ahead of the project market debut.

But what makes InQubeta stand out? If you are a fan of the world’s most transformative innovations, this could be for you.

QUBE stands at the intersection of AI and blockchain. It aims to solve the fundraising challenges within the AI sector by becoming the first crowdfunding platform for startups through cryptocurrency.

That won’t be all. Its novel NFT marketplace will be a hunting ground for new and promising AI ventures. Investors can become early backers of groundbreaking AI startups, which will likely position them for massive gains. The coolest part? There won’t be an investment limit.

In the sixth stage of the presale, the token is priced at just $0.01925. According to analysts, its price could rise by 50x in the first three months after launch, making it potentially one of the best new crypto to invest in today.

SEC: Delay on decision regarding two Ethereum spot ETF filings

Once again, the SEC has delayed its decision on whether to approve Ethereum ETF applications from two top asset managers. This has led many to wonder how long this game will continue. The SEC’s cautious stance on crypto-based ETFs, while understandable, shouldn’t drag on for this long.

According to recent filings, the regulatory body deferred its decisions on Hashdex and Grayscale’s applications. These applications are under further scrutiny as the SEC appears to be taking its time to assess their potential listing.

As it stands, decisions on Ethereum spot ETFs will likely be made next year. Nevertheless, with several future-based ETFs approved in October, spot Ether ETFs should only be a matter of time.

Celestia (TIA): A new peak on the way?

Celestia (TIA) is a new token that has taken the crypto world by storm. Since its launch in November, it has soared by a whopping 500%—pretty impressive. Its price peaked at $14.4 on December 14, but this doesn’t seem to be the end of its price discovery. If you wish to ride the current market’s bullish wave, Celestia could one of the best coins to invest in.

But what is Celestia, though? It is a modular consensus and data network that assists with powering scalable, secure Web3 applications. This modular network enables the deployment of blockchains with minimal overhead. You can only imagine the tidal wave of adoption it will experience in the future.

At the time of this writing, Celestia is trading around $13. It has been gaining traction and appears poised for another bull run. If you wish to position yourself for profit, TIA could be a great place to start and a good crypto to buy.

Conclusion

The SEC postpones decisions on two Ethereum ETFs, yet optimism remains high. Meanwhile, Celestia and InQubeta are altcoins to watch for massive growth. TIA is offered on popular exchanges, and you can purchase QUBE by following the link below.

For all things Qube you can visit InQubeta presale or join the InQubeta communities.