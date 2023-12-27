Self-driving cars on UK roads by 2026, says transport minister

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

UK Transport Minister Mark Harper has said that self-driving cars might be operational on some UK roads as early as 2026.

While fully autonomous vehicles are not yet allowed on British roads, the government’s Automated Vehicles (AV) legislation is currently being reviewed in parliament. Harper anticipates a legal framework for these vehicles by the end of 2024.

Harper, in his statement to BBC Radio, indicated a gradual introduction of self-driving cars.

Companies will start rolling out cars with full self-driving capabilities in certain areas initially.

On trials and concerns

Despite ongoing trials in the United States, the technology has faced criticism for causing crashes. California regulators ordered the removal of General Motors’ driverless cars from state roads following an accident in October.

Harper emphasized the safety potential of automated vehicles. “The technology is highly focused on keeping people safe,” he remarked.

The legislation, announced in November, shifts the legal liability for accidents from owners to the manufacturers of self-driving cars. The government aims to ensure user protection and promote safety in the burgeoning AV industry.