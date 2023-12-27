US mortgage applications are down. But what does it mean for markets?

Mortgage applications in the States are down, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, which recently released its Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending December 15th.

Mortgage applications were down marginally (1.5 percent) for the week, after marginal increases for several consecutive weeks. However the index overall is roughly 18 percent higher YoY than it was at the same time in 2022.

Also of note was the fact that the United States’ 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached its lowest level in almost six months (since June 2023).

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 1.5 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 3 percent compared with the previous week. The Refinance Index decreased two percent from the previous week and was 18 percent higher than the same week one year ago. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased one percent from one week earlier. The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased four percent compared with the previous week and was 18 percent lower than the same week one year ago.”

In other words: decreasing as one might expect at the end of a hawkish cycle – but only marginally.

With interest rates still currently high, the market’s response has been “tepid” so far, according to Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s SVP and Chief Economist. However, that’s likely to change if and when rate cuts do happen in 2024, making mortgage loans more inexpensive as interest rates come down.

What is the Mortgage Applications Index?

The MBA Mortgage Applications Index is a viewpoint into the US housing market. It shows how many people are applying for home loans in American and how many are applying to refinance their existing mortgages in any given week, and compares that data to weeks and months before.

Why is this significant for markets and investors?

Well, because the housing market in any country is often a crucial grassroots view as to what’s really going on in that economy at ground level. It reflects whether or not people are buying property, how much they’re taking out mortgages for, how many people are able to do so, or to refinance existing loans… all this can be an invaluable leading indicator for headwinds or tailwinds to come.

For investors already exposed to US real estate, or wanting to invest in it, one of the earliest heralds to a lower or higher mortgage rate is this pricing index. If it’s declined a fair bit recently, it’s likely to continue until it’s eventually felt at a much greater level outside of just the MBA index.

But, for much larger reasons, the MBA Mortgage Applications Index deserves to be watched even if you’re not into property. Because a thriving real estate market is one of the first and most compelling signs of a quickening or healthy economy.

So what do the latest MBA Mortgage Applications Index results mean?

With the widespread talk of interest rates coming, it’s only to be expected that mortgage prices would start to lower in sympathy. However, despite all this, they haven’t yet lowered by much.

Instead, what’s really worth noting is that the Refinance Index is up by as much as 18 percent YoY – meaning that 18 percent more people can afford to refinance their mortgage to cut down on the interest they incur. This often implies good things about the amount people can afford to spend on things like their home loans and mortgages – and, also, how confident they are that they’ll be able to continue to do so in the near-term future. It can essentially be seen as a sign of market confidence in the economy and also a sign of financial stability for the average home owner.