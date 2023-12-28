Ethereum, Chainlink soar amid altcoin surge: Is Meme Moguls also set to explode?

Ethereum price has broken past a key resistance area to trade above $2,400, a move analysts are seeing as a bullish signal for altcoins. Indeed, the top altcoin’s near double digit surge coincided with significant moves for BNB, Cardano, and XRP. Bitcoin SV also surged, as did Chainlink, which rose more than 16% in 2024 hours.

Analysts are pointing to a potential upward continuation for ETH and LINK. What does the overall market outlook mean for Meme Moguls (MGLS), a new token in presale that’s making waves across social discussions?

Ethereum price prediction

Ethereum is currently poised above the $2,300 level after bulls shattered the key hurdles at $2,200. The leading altcoin, whose price has increased 20% over the past month, may just be at the beginning of a major upside flip.

After successfully retesting support at $2,200, the bullish momentum likely in coming weeks. According to crypto analyst Rekt Capital, ETH/USD above $2,274 could see bulls push for the critical resistance zone near $2,800.

If buyers maintain the grip on sentiment, the analyst suggests a 22% upside move could be in the offing.

Chainlink price prediction

In a strong bull market, prices above $3,000 probably opens up ETH for a retest of its all-time highs. BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes recently predicted Ethereum could soon target the $5,000 level. It’s an outlook that would favour top altcoins like Chainlink.

After a choppy few months, LINK looked to lag as some coins ripped higher. But with price breaking above $16, a successful retest and establishment of the zone as support probably sets LINK on course for more gains.

The positive outlook for Chainlink is also helped by an increase in whale activity. There’s also its potential to be a huge player in the tokenization industry in 2024.

As shared by crypto analyst Ali, whales have gorged on roughly 7 million $LINK in the past week alone. That’s over $105 million worth of the altcoin, and a significant swell in buying pressure is likely as large holders flip bullish on LINK again.

In just the past week, #Chainlink whales have purchased approximately 7 million $LINK, worth over $105 million!



This substantial buying spree suggests a growing confidence among major players in #LINK. pic.twitter.com/gg6SxGykhD — Ali (@ali_charts) December 27, 2023

