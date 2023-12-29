Creed&Bear partners with Abu Dhabi University to expand research in quantum computing and AI

Creed&Bear, a leading fintech company focused on solving financial challenges, has partnered with Abu Dhabi University to further research into quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML).

Creed&Bear is among the few companies in the Middle East that have invested in research and development around quantum computing. Quantum computing offers immense computational power to tackle challenges that would otherwise be seen as unmanageable.

Leveraging quantum mechanics to tackle problems that would otherwise be intractable, quantum computing can open doors to groundbreaking discoveries across diverse fields. Because of the technology’s sophistication and the niche’s specificity, only a handful of businesses in the Middle East invest in its research and development. Creed&Bear is one of them.

The collaboration between the two powerhouses is set to open doors for students to gain industrial exposure through internships in the fields of quantum technology, AI, and ML at Creed&Bear.

Creed&Bear signs an MOU with Abu Dhabi University

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the Chief Technology Officer at Creed&Bear, Flavio Villa, and the Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, Professor Ghassan Aouad.

The deal will pave the way for students to obtain hands-on experience with innovative technology through internships. Students that benefit from this collaboration will have more opportunities in terms of job prospects.

The two will also host joint workshops, training camps, conferences, and consultancy-based projects to explore quantum technology and AI’s role in the finance industry.

This collaboration presents new opportunities for the finance industry and students at the university by giving them access to jobs. AI technology is rapidly being adopted across different industries globally. Therefore, students who understand its applicability have a better chance of success in the job market.

The Associate Provost for Research and Academic Development at ADU, Professor Montasir Qasymeh, said,

Through ADU’s robust ties between academia and industry leaders, we can effectively fulfill our mission of providing our students with diverse learning experiences, preparing them for future challenges and opportunities that await them.

Advancing Research into Emerging Technologies

The Head of Quantum Computing at Creed&Bear, Vaidehi Gawande, noted that this collaboration could fuel advancements in quantum computing.

According to Gawande, working with the university was a significant step in advancing knowledge around quantum computing. It will also accelerate innovations that will determine the future of finance.

The two will work towards unlocking the potential of quantum technologies and paving the way for disruptive discoveries that will place Creed&Bear and Abu Dhabi University ahead of the curve.

Creed&Bear already has a solid presence in the UAE. The fintech was founded in Switzerland, and it deals with innovative technological solutions like AI, ML, quantum computing, and advanced data analytics for use across different industries.

This partnership will significantly impact the learning curve around emerging technologies as Abu Dhabi University is the largest private university in the UAE with over 7,000 students. It offers programs in Business, Health Sciences, Arts and Sciences, Engineering and Law.

It transforms how students adapt to changes in the real world through engaging learning experiences that equip them with enough accreditation to be future leaders.

