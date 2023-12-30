Shiba Inu rises as burn rate skyrockets, Meme Moguls keeping up with the pace

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is making waves with its skyrocketing SHIB burn rate and impressive 28.30% price surge over the past month. Although the effects of the burn rate are still not much, at least the meme coin has some gains to show for it.

Meanwhile, a new player, a new meme coin Meme Moguls, is gaining momentum in the market as an alternative to the Shiba Inu phenomenon.

Shiba Inu burn rate boost

Shiba Inu, recognized as one of the prominent meme coins in the cryptocurrency space, has experienced a noteworthy 28.30% surge in its price over the past month. Despite a recent 0.56% dip in the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu’s resilience with a 30% rise in the past year has caught the attention of crypto enthusiasts globally.

Shiba Inu price chart

This surge is accompanied by a fascinating development—the burn rate of SHIB has skyrocketed by an astounding 2752.41%. The burning of 410.698 trillion since the burning began has fueled curiosity among traders and investors. Notable burn transactions from individual addresses, coupled with the integration of Shibarium, a layer 2 solution built on Ethereum, have contributed to Shiba Inu’s evolving utility beyond its meme coin origins.

The overall Shiba Inu trajectory remains positive after the integration of Shibarium expanded Shiba Inu’s utility, facilitating NFTs, metaverse applications, and gaming. Shibarium processes over 7.8 million transactions daily, boasting 1.3 million unique wallet addresses.

Meme Moguls: a rising meme coin alternative

Amid Shiba Inu’s remarkable journey, a new contender has entered the crypto arena—Meme Moguls. Positioned as an alternative to Shiba Inu, Meme Moguls is gaining momentum as its presale gathers pace.

What is Meme Moguls?

Meme Moguls is poised to be the world’s first meme-backed stock market and exchange, offering users a unique opportunity to engage with meme-inspired assets.

The platform introduces a captivating play-to-earn game that immerses players in the fantasy world of meme market trading. It empowers users to buy, sell, and trade meme assets, akin to traditional stock and crypto trading.

With a presale strategy designed to create 100 millionaires within the first 3 months of launch, Meme Moguls aims to be the next 100x token, akin to the success stories of Pepe, Shiba Inu, or Dogecoin.

To entice participants, Meme Moguls offers exclusive rewards, a vibrant community for engagement, and unique NFTs earned through gameplay achievements. Its ongoing MGLS token presale stages also feature a $10,000 giveaway for the most active user on Twitter at the end of each stage and a price increase at the beginning of each stage.

At press time, the presale was in its third stage and had already raised $1,155,658. One MGLS was going for $0.0025. You can participate in the presale by visiting their official website.

Conclusion

As Shiba Inu continues its upward trajectory, and Meme Moguls emerges as a formidable alternative in the cryptocurrency memecoin landscape, the coming year could prove to be dynamic for meme-based assets.

But regardless of the meme coin choice, investors should remain vigilant owing to the extremely volatile nature of the crypto market.