Ethereum’s (ETH) exchange balances take a sharp dive; Kaspa (KAS) and InQubeta (QUBE) catch the eye of investors

Ethereum’s (ETH) dominance over the crypto market was shaken a bit after its exchange balances nosedived recently. As per data from Santiment, its total supply across leading crypto exchanges decreased sharply during the seven days ending on December 20, 2023.

What kept the market in good spirits was the robust performance of two tokens – Kaspa (KAS) and InQubeta (QUBE). The two cryptocurrencies have caught the eye of investors and have risen rapidly to the top.

InQubeta has garnered a large user base in just a few months. The platform helps budding companies find backers for artificial intelligence-based projects. It has even snagged a top position on many analysts’ best cryptocurrency ICO lists.

With AI pioneering innovations across industries, InQubeta helps crypto users tap into the right opportunity at the right time. Its presale funding stands at $7.6 million currently and experts have praised its unique use cases.

InQubeta: Taking AI startups to the next level

Copy link to section

InQubeta has surged past expectations with its unique model. The model keeps both startups and their investors happy with a transparent investment ecosystem. It allows startups to access a network of investors who are looking to be a part of their growth journey.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Its native cryptocurrency, the QUBE token, is the only currency in which payments are accepted. The use of a single token for all transactions also maintains uniformity on the network.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

The token has a supply of 1.5 billion and 65% of it is earmarked for sale. The rest of the token goes towards paying expenses like advisors and legal fees, maintaining liquidity, and distributing rewards.

QUBE is the current hot favorite token that makes you forget all worries about what cryptos to buy now. The QUBE token was built with a deflationary character which acts as a shield for returns against inflation. When the market is under inflationary pressures, the QUBE token supply is made scarcer. The low availability of the tokens keeps its value stable and price fluctuations minimized.

To help startups and investors interact seamlessly, InQubeta has designed an NFT marketplace. The NFTs sold at the portal are tokenized assets representing the startup project.

A company needing funding will submit an offer with details about the rewards that are in store for a potential investor. These offers are minted as NFTs and uploaded to the marketplace for the convenience of everyone.

Investors who like a project can buy the NFT, or fractions of it, and pay with QUBE tokens. Once the payment is processed, startups get to connect with a growing community of stakeholders who are eager to back their AI projects.

Kaspa ropes in 30 ambassadors to boost global outreach

Copy link to section

Widely considered as one of the altcoins to watch this year, Kaspa is a Layer 1 blockchain that implements the blockDAG protocol. The blockDAG protocol is a digital ledger technology that comes in handy for the parallel processing of transactions and quickly confirming them. Its native token is KAS.

The platform recently announced that it has recruited 30 Kaspa ambassadors to ramp up its outreach globally. Under the Kaspa Ambassador initiative, people with core knowledge about the platform work towards spreading more awareness about it.

They encourage developers, educational institutions, investors, and merchants to explore new use cases with Kaspa. Each ambassador represents Kaspa in their local region.

Lif3 to switch to Ethereum blockchain

Copy link to section

Ethereum is a popular blockchain network that powers multiple kinds of decentralized solutions that include dApps, NFTs, and rollups. Its native token is ETH. Ethereum has a vibrant community of developers and is known for its tool kits that help in quick deployment of dApps.

The blockchain was recently in the news after staking platform Lif3 announced that it would be migrating to the Ethereum network to enhance its accessibility and efficiency.

The team said the switch would help it simplify purchases for its users and create scope for expansion. The platform was previously powered by the Fantom network.

Conclusion

Copy link to section

In a constantly evolving market, Ethereum, InQubeta, and Kaspa have emerged as among the best cryptocurrencies to buy following their recent performance. They have largely been stable and their growth potential gives them a leg-up when it comes to seeing the big picture.

Their unique features have been designed to ensure that anyone can leverage the DeFi ecosystem for wealth creation. These three tokens could make for an ideal addition to a portfolio in the New Year.

For all things QUBE, you can visit InQubeta presale website.