Major partners to join the upcoming Aleph Zero CTRL+Hack+ZK hackathon

Zug, Switzerland, January 2nd, 2024, Chainwire

In collaboration with Telekom MMS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, stc Bahrain, Heartcore Capital, Arca Finance, Cardinal Cryptography, and others, the hybrid event offers different tracks with up to $575K USD in bounties and funding opportunities.

The Aleph Zero Foundation, committed to the advancement and adoption of the Aleph Zero blockchain, today announced the launch of CTRL+Hack+ZK, a comprehensive hackathon event. Spanning from January 10th to January 31st, 2024, this event will be held virtually. CTRL+Hack+ZK represents Aleph Zero’s most immersive hacking event to date, designed to spur innovation and collaboration in the blockchain space.

CTRL+Hack+ZK invites developers, whether seasoned or new to Web3, to immerse themselves in a three-week virtual hacking experience. Participants will engage in Rust and ink! workshops, educational programming, as well as hands-on mentorship with Aleph Zero’s core development team and ecosystem partners.

Previous Aleph Zero hackathons have been the birthplace of success stories like AZERO.ID and Syncra, which have become integral to the Aleph Zero ecosystem. CTRL+Hack+ZK offers a launchpad for developers to turn their innovative ideas into reality, with the opportunity for projects to be integrated into the growing Aleph Zero ecosystem.

“We’re honored to partner with some of the world’s most esteemed organizations in different sectors for the CTRL+Hack+ZK hackathon. Their endorsement energizes our mission to expand the Aleph Zero ecosystem,” said Antoni Zolciak, Co-Founder of Aleph Zero. “Our focus remains steadfast on delivering exceptional user experience that prioritizes privacy, compliance, and speed. This hackathon is put together to help spread the overall adoption of Web3 with a primary focus on building the application layer using the Rust and ink! programming environments.”

Top-line partnerships and opportunities

The hackathon partners include MMS Telekom, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, Saudi Telecom Bahrain, idOS, Cardinal Cryptography, Generative Ventures, Heartcore Capital, WW Ventures, Blockchain Founders Capital, and Buidlers Tribe. Additionally, collaborators from Franklin Templeton Investments, Block54, RR2 Capital, and more, will serve as hackathon judges, providing significant exposure opportunities for participants.

Teams from existing Aleph Zero ecosystem partners will share their experiences, offering practical insights and learnings that can guide new hackathon entrants in the development of their own projects within the ecosystem.

Fostering innovation across diverse tracks

With prizes ranging from $2K to $20K USD from the $75K USD pool, as well as an opportunity to get fast-tracked for up to $500K in follow-on funding, the hackathon tracks include:

Telco: This track invites developers to transform the telecom sector leveraging Aleph Zero’s advanced tools, focusing on optimizing existing infrastructure and conceptualizing new services, setting the stage for future telecommunication advancements.

This track invites developers to transform the telecom sector leveraging Aleph Zero’s advanced tools, focusing on optimizing existing infrastructure and conceptualizing new services, setting the stage for future telecommunication advancements. DeFi: Developers are encouraged to harness Aleph Zero’s privacy-centric framework to craft unique DeFi solutions and services.

Developers are encouraged to harness Aleph Zero’s privacy-centric framework to craft unique DeFi solutions and services. DiD: This track will explore identity-related solutions leveraging Aleph Zero’s native privacy stack and network of interoperable tooling libraries to enable secure and decentralized identity management.

This track will explore identity-related solutions leveraging Aleph Zero’s native privacy stack and network of interoperable tooling libraries to enable secure and decentralized identity management. Gaming: Participants are encouraged to creatively employ Aleph Zero for developing NFT-based in-game items, enhancing game development through Aleph Zero’s specialized libraries, crafting smart contracts for in-game transactions and collectibles, and building indexers for gaming data.

Participants are encouraged to creatively employ Aleph Zero for developing NFT-based in-game items, enhancing game development through Aleph Zero’s specialized libraries, crafting smart contracts for in-game transactions and collectibles, and building indexers for gaming data. Tooling and Infrastructure: This track will focus on developing applications, node providers, libraries, and tools that enhance the developer experience and ecosystem around Aleph Zero.

Schedule and participation details

The hackathon will kick off with the Aleph Zero ecosystem Town Hall on January 10th, followed by a series of workshops, intensive hacking sessions, and a demo day. Winners will be announced on February 5th, with prizes, mentorship opportunities, and potential inclusion in the Aleph Zero Ecosystem Funding Program, which, to date, has distributed nearly $4M in grants across various teams and products.

For more information and to register for CTRL+Hack+ZK, visit https://hack.alephzero.org/.

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero is layer 1 blockchain engineered for speed and opt-in privacy, achieving efficiencies akin to conventional web2 systems. It upholds rigorous standards for data privacy and transaction security, while aiming for genuine decentralization over time. Aleph Zero’s versatility is highlighted by over 40 use cases being actively developed, showcasing its adaptability across various sectors and applications.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pC6LcyTN2Ok

Contacts

