Bitget and CV Labs co-host Innovation Tuesday at Web3 Hub Davos: Unveiling gender-focused funding insights

Victoria, Seychelles, January 4th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is proud to announce its collaboration with CV Labs as a co-host of Innovation Tuesday at the Web3 Hub Davos from January 15-18. The event will assemble global thought leaders to explore the significance of the Web3 space and the influence of blockchain technology across various sectors. The schedule features discussions led by female leaders after a thorough analysis of a comprehensive report providing gender-focused insights into funding trends.

During the most significant week in international affairs and business, where the world’s decision-makers and visionaries from the traditional financial world convene, the Web3 Hub Davos stands out as one of the pivotal gatherings, with a specific focus on blockchain and the Web3 industry. Bitget is set to head the Innovation Tuesday morning event at the Web3 Hub Davos, featuring a dedicated session on leveraging blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to enhance financial inclusion and empowerment across all genders and financial backgrounds. The session will comprise two parts, delving into the discourse on financial inclusivity empowered by blockchain.

An anticipated highlight includes an in-depth report offering insights into funding trends through a gender lens by the Bitget team, addressing a critical issue in today’s economic landscape. The analysis aims to distill existing data to contribute to ongoing conversations related to diversity, accessibility, and societal impact in the expanding digital finance sector. Furthermore, a compelling panel discussion will unite leading female figures from the cryptocurrency and finance domains to provide inspiration and valuable insights.

The event pledges to offer a distinctive and incomparable experience, aimed at enriching the conversation on financial inclusivity, gender equality, and the transformative impact of Web3 technologies worldwide. Global entities universally acknowledge the necessity of financial inclusivity for ensuring economic resilience, especially during tumultuous periods. With over 1 billion individuals being financially excluded (as per The World Bank), all efforts to facilitate inclusion are crucial for the welfare of global citizens.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

The Web3 Hub Davos is a special event aimed at catalyzing discussions and insights into the transformative impact of the Web3 industry. The four-day event will be a melting pot of ideas, fostering discussions on the impact of blockchain technology across various industries, economies, and societies. This event is organized by CV Labs, the internationally renowned ecosystem builder of blockchain venture capital firm CV VC, which plays an integral role in nurturing and advancing the global blockchain ecosystem, bringing blockchain to the forefront of technology.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget states: “The Web3 Hub Davos is set to underscore its significance by fostering thought-provoking discussions, dynamic networking opportunities, and providing invaluable insights into the transformative potential of Web3. With blockchain technology reshaping industries and cryptocurrency gaining mainstream acceptance, bridging conversations between traditional finance and innovative finance sectors is essential. Bitget is steadfast in its commitment to propel these vital discussions about advancing innovation through a more inclusive approach.”

“We are privileged to co-host this convergence of thought leaders and to guide conversations centered around fostering an equitable future using the power of the Web3 world. This year, in line with our mission to promote financial inclusivity and address critical issues, with findings and insights gleaned from our comprehensive report. We aim to steer discussions towards understanding and addressing problems, ultimately driving towards a more inclusive financial landscape,” Gracy said.

For more information, please visit https://lu.ma/j7v1ozhl

About Bitget

Copy link to section

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit:

Contact

Bitget

PR team

Bitget

[email protected]