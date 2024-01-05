Bitget Wallet unveils ‘Smart Money’ feature, elevating trading with AI-enhanced real-time insights

Victoria, Seychelles, January 5th, 2024, Chainwire

The world-leading Web3 trading wallet, Bitget Wallet (formerly known as BitKeep Wallet), has unveiled its ‘Smart Money’ feature, an advanced tool designed to refine trading strategies.

This tool leverages state-of-the-art AI technology to rigorously analyze and process on-chain data in real-time. It identifies and tracks over 6,000 historically high-performing Smart Money addresses on Ethereum while also performing safety checks. These addresses are linked to traders renowned for their experience and strategic acumen, whose trading maneuvers frequently herald key market trends. Bitget Wallet is also gearing up to extend the Smart Money feature to additional blockchains like BNB Chain, Solana, Polygon and Avalanche, aiming to significantly widen its reach.

The Smart Money feature is meticulously crafted to furnish individual traders with lucid and prompt trading signals alongside insights into market dynamics. It presents comprehensive details about the Smart Money addresses currently engaged in trading. This includes the trading cryptocurrency, transaction prices and volumes, and the number of holding addresses, thereby empowering traders with immediate access to trading signal alerts.

Furthermore, users can effortlessly retrieve this information through their mobile app, akin to scrolling through social media feeds. This enables them to observe Smart Money movements, comprehend real-time trading profits and losses, assimilate trading strategies from professional investors and whales, and consequently unearth novel opportunities for on-chain trading.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Discussing the ethos behind the product, Alvin Kan, Chief Operating Officer of Bitget Wallet, remarked:

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

“The crypto market’s pronounced volatility and asymmetry, coupled with an extensive array of investment categories, pose a formidable challenge for ordinary investors to access the informational and resource privileges enjoyed by a select Smart Money few.”

He further elucidated,

“Our mission is to empower users to preemptively discern market trends, promptly uncover investment opportunities, and consequently bridge the gap between ordinary investors and Smart Money.”

Bitget Wallet’s on-chain trading feature, Bitget Swap, demonstrates formidable strength by supporting nearly 30 mainnets and aggregating the liquidity of hundreds of mainstream decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and cross-chain bridges. It effectively eliminates common on-chain trading issues such as gas tokens and high slippage, offering users a platform to freely trade any assets on any network, rivaling the experience provided by centralized exchanges.

While other wallets may also offer swap functionality, Bitget Wallet has pioneered the introduction and continuous enhancement of on-chain market data. Its intelligent market data feature not only aggregates full-chain trends and multi-dimensional market leaderboards, but has now taken a significant leap forward by introducing the Smart Money feature, a capability not commonly found in most wallets on the market.

The core value of intelligent market data lies in its ability to assist users in discovering new assets and trading opportunities. Alvin delved into the significance of this feature,

“By utilizing the Smart Money feature, we’re not just observing the buying and selling prices of token or determining the right time to exit based on selling trends. More importantly, it enables us to identify the emergence of new assets and trends, which are the new opportunities in Web3. Our aim is to provide users with a rich selection of on-chain assets and robust on-chain trading services, enabling them to seize these new opportunities.”

Together, Bitget Exchange and Bitget Wallet form an integrated ecosystem combining CeFi and DeFi. Bitget Exchange, adhering to the philosophy of ‘Intelligent Trading’, leverages new technologies such as AI to help crypto investors trade smarter. On this platform, experienced traders can share their mature and market-validated trading strategies, allowing industry newcomers to swiftly and effortlessly emulate them. This process involves the application of tools once exclusively available to professional investors, thereby creating a win-win situation for all participants.

About Bitget Wallet (Web3 Trading Wallet)

Copy link to section

Bitget Wallet, formerly known as BitKeep, stands as Asia’s largest and global frontrunner among all-in-one Web3 multi-chain wallets. We offer a comprehensive range of on-chain products and DeFi services to our users, including wallet functionality, Swap feature, NFT trading, DApp browsing, and more.

With a 5-year legacy, Bitget Wallet has garnered acclaim from over 12 million users worldwide and has secured partnerships with prominent industry leaders including Bitcoin, Ethereum, TRON, BNB Chain, Solana, Base, and others. This success stems from our commitment to consistently delivering secure and convenient products and services.

In March 2023, Bitget, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform made a substantial $30 million investment in BitKeep, acquiring a controlling stake. Following this strategic move, BitKeep underwent a transformative and strategic brand evolution in August, officially rebranding itself as Bitget Wallet.

For more information, visit:

Contact

Rachel Cheung

[email protected]