Bitget welcomes ORDISWAP to its growing BRC20 ecosystem

Victoria, Seychelles, January 5th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, proudly introduces the latest addition to its platform — ORDISWAP (ORDS), a decentralized exchange (DEX) designed to redefine the decentralized trading experience.

ORDISWAP, leveraging Bitcoin’s native layer through the innovative fusion of the BRC-20 standard and Ordinals, is a decentralized exchange designed to bring the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi) to users. With a focus on cross-chain compatibility, liquidity provision, and community governance, ORDISWAP is poised to contribute to the growth and development of the decentralized ecosystem.

ORDISWAP boasts a user-centric interface that simplifies the trading process for both beginners and experienced users. With cross-chain compatibility, users can seamlessly trade digital assets across multiple blockchain networks, ensuring flexibility and expanding their investment options. ORDISWAP also features innovative liquidity pools, enabling users to contribute liquidity and earn rewards.

The platform’s governance structure is community-driven, offering users the opportunity to actively participate in decision-making through voting mechanisms. Bitget, with its commitment to fostering innovation and inclusivity in the crypto space, is excited to bring ORDISWAP into its diverse ecosystem.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, states, “We are delighted to welcome ORDISWAP to the Bitget family. ORDISWAP’s commitment to providing decentralized and user-centric trading aligns with Bitget’s mission of fostering innovation and inclusivity in the crypto space. This listing reinforces our dedication to offering our users a diverse range of high-quality projects.”

About Bitget

Copy link to section

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

For more information, visit:

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Contact

Rachel Cheung

[email protected]