GBP/AUD technical analysis: anticipating a short opportunity at 1.90582 resistance

By:
on Jan 5, 2024
Listen
0Shares
  • The price of GBP/AUD is likely to drop further after retesting the 1.90528 resistance level
  • The trading signal provided should last 1-2 weeks with a potential upside of 2.46%
  • I would recommend watching this trade will the NFP data is published on the US dollar today

Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >

GBP/AUD trading opportunity

Copy link to section
  • Buy/sell asset: Sell GBP/AUD
  • Entry price: 1.90582
  • Stop loss: 1.92034
  • Leverage: 1x
  • Take profit 1: 1.89500
  • Take profit 2: 1.87700
  • Take profit 3: 1.85890
  • Timeframe: 1-2 weeks
  • Maximum profit: 2.46%
  • Maximum loss: 0.7%

GBP/AUD chart and technical analysis

Copy link to section

GBP/AUD has been in a bearish trend since last August and the price has made lower lows since then. Currently, the price is making a correction after dropping to the 1.85893 level. The price is likely to retest the 1.90582 resistance level before dropping further.

The 1.90582 is a major resistance level that has also proved strong support in the past. I am expecting the price will continue its bearish momentum after retesting this level.

I am considering the 1.90582 resistance level for short entry and my target for this trade is the 1.85890 support level. There is also a bearish order block and 0.38 Fibonacci level around the same level.

GBP/AUD fundamental analysis

Copy link to section

The Non-farming payroll (NFP) data will be published on the US dollar today, if the data turns out positive the price of GBP/AUD will go up and when the USD strengthens the Australian dollar gets weaker. Conversely, if the data turns out negative for the US dollar the price of GBP/AUD will drop.

However, the price of GBP/AUD is likely to remain stable in the coming week as there are no major fundamental events that could impact the price of GBP/AUD substantially.

Featured Broker

Looking to invest?

Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker.

Ad

Great Britain pound to Australian dollar trade idea takeaways

Copy link to section
  • The price of GBP/AUD  is likely to drop further after retesting the 1.90528 resistance level.
  •  The price is likely to drop to the 1.85890 support level in the coming days
  • Multiple take-profit levels have been added to secure profit along the way.
  • The risk-to-reward ratio on this trade is 1:3.2.
  • The entry and stoploss prices have been placed at secure levels with the least probability of getting hit.
  • Good luck!
Ad

Looking to capitalise on rising & falling USD, GBP, EUR rates? Trade forex in minutes with our top-rated broker, eToro.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

10/10

77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.

Trade forex
AUD GBP Technical Analysis Forex Trading Ideas