Of the top 50 richest, 38 grew richer in 2023

As the cost of living crisis challenges many with necessities like food, especially during the holiday season, the financial elite, including US tech giants and Russian oligarchs, are experiencing an economic boom. Key figures like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have seen significant increases in their fortunes, as have other wealthy individuals like Britain’s James Dyson and Jim Ratcliffe, according to data from Bloomberg.

Surging fortunes despite global challenges

Despite economic sanctions and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, many Russian oligarchs have continued to amass wealth. Out of the world’s 50 richest individuals, only 12 saw a decrease in their fortunes in 2023, while the vast majority enjoyed substantial financial growth, with some increases being incredibly large.

Elon Musk leads the pack

Elon Musk, with an estimated net worth of $235 billion, stands at the top, primarily due to the success of Tesla. Despite a significant drop in his investment in X (formerly Twitter), Tesla’s stock surge has notably increased his wealth.

Zuckerberg’s remarkable comeback

Mark Zuckerberg, initially slated to face Musk in a cage match, witnessed his wealth skyrocket by 184%, reaching $128 billion. This leap was fueled by Meta’s (Facebook’s parent company) recovery after a challenging 2022.

Unexpected winners and losers

Other significant gainers include Indonesian tycoon Prajogo Pangestu, who saw a sevenfold increase in his wealth due to investments in geothermal energy. In contrast, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani faced a substantial decrease in his fortune following allegations of corporate fraud.

Global representation in the billionaire club

The list of the world’s richest is predominantly American, with France’s Bernard Arnault and Françoise Bettencourt Meyers being notable exceptions. Arnault’s fortune grew thanks to LVMH’s success, while Bettencourt Meyers, the wealthiest woman on the list, saw a modest increase in her net worth.

Sanctioned Russians grow richer

Despite international sanctions, many Russian billionaires like Vladimir Potanin and Alisher Usmanov have seen their wealth increase. However, some of their assets remain frozen due to financial restrictions.

UK’s presence in the billionaire rankings

The UK contributes 17 individuals to the top 500 richest, with Dyson being the wealthiest Briton. Ratcliffe, another major UK billionaire, recently expanded his portfolio by acquiring a significant stake in Manchester United.