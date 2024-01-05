Sleepless AI Token ($AI) now listed on Bitget in the Innovation, GameFi and AI Zone

Victoria, Seychelles, January 5th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget,the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce the listing of Sleepless AI Token ($AI) on its platform. This strategic move underlines Bitget’s commitment to providing users with access to innovative and promising projects in the blockchain space.

Sleepless AI, a cutting-edge project in the artificial intelligence sector, has developed $AI as the native utility token for its ecosystem. $AI plays a vital role in facilitating various functions within the Sleepless AI platform, ranging from accessing premium features to participating in governance decisions.

$AI serves as the native utility token within the Sleepless AI ecosystem, offering users access to premium features, governance participation, and the ability to stake for rewards. $AI holders actively contribute to decision-making processes, fostering a democratic environment. Staking options not only provide additional incentives for users but also enhance the stability and security of the Sleepless AI network. With advanced security features, $AI ensures a secure and seamless experience for participants.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, expressed enthusiasm about the Sleepless AI listing, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Sleepless AI to the Bitget platform. The integration of $AI adds another layer of diversity and innovation to our ecosystem. As we continue to expand our offerings, our commitment to providing our users with access to cutting-edge projects remains unwavering. Sleepless AI’s focus on security aligns seamlessly with Bitget’s dedication to a secure and user-friendly trading environment.”

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit:

