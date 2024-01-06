Bloomberg analyst hints at Jan. 11 Bitcoin ETF launch, just days before Bitbot’s presale starts

As the crypto world buzzes with anticipation, there are strong hints that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could green-light the first spot Bitcoin ETF, with speculation pointing to a potential launch on January 11. This comes in the backdrop of the prediction we made discussing why the SEC would approve the spot BTC ETFs despite negative predictions by Matrixport and WhaleWire.

Alongside this, a revolutionary player, Bitbot, is gearing up to empower investors with full custody of their assets, offering a competitive edge against institutional investors. Let’s delve into the details of the potential ETF approval, the game-changing features of Bitbot, and the upcoming BITBOT token presale starting on January 17.

The January 11 Spot Bitcoin ETF launch hint

Copy link to section

The much-anticipated approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the SEC might become a reality sooner than expected. According to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, there are strong indications that the SEC could announce the approval as early as next week, setting the stage for trade commencement on Thursday (January 11, 2024) or Friday (January 12, 2024).

Reuters now basically reporting same thing…



Amended S-1s due by 8amET on Mon & potential approval Tues or Wed (which *could* mean possible launch Thurs or Fri).



SEC only asking for “minor” changes.



One source indicated SEC Commissioner vote likely to take place on Wed fwiw. https://t.co/4dqlQ1xePG pic.twitter.com/0jn5dFXF2C — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) January 6, 2024

This news has sent ripples through the crypto community, with investors eagerly awaiting a potential milestone that could significantly impact the cryptocurrency market.

Copy link to section

In the midst of this excitement, Bitbot emerges as a groundbreaking player in the crypto space. Bitbot, a Telegram trading bot, is poised to offer investors and traders an unprecedented level of control over their assets.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

What sets Bitbot apart is its commitment to providing full custody of assets to users, empowering them with institutional-grade tools. This move aims to level the playing field, allowing retail investors to compete with institutional giants on an equal footing.

As the crypto markets experience a resurgence, Bitbot’s vision aligns with the growing trend of retail investors seeking greater control and sophisticated tools to navigate the evolving landscape. The spotlight on spot trading and the surge in Bitcoin prices further position Bitbot at the forefront of this financial freedom wave.

Bitbot’s token presale starts on Jan. 17

Copy link to section

The excitement around Bitbot intensifies with the announcement of its upcoming token presale, scheduled to kick off on January 17. With a total token supply of 1,000,000,000, Bitbot aims to sell 30% of its tokens across 8 presale stages. This strategic move not only fuels development but also ensures tangible utility and value for investors as the token evolves. Additionally, 20% of tokens will be held by the Bitbot development team to sustain ongoing advancements, marking a commitment to long-term growth.

Bitbot’s dedication to security is evident through its partnership with Knightsafe, an open-source, transparent, and decentralized digital asset self-custody service. Utilizing MPC (Multi-Party Computation) custody technology, Bitbot ensures unparalleled privacy and accuracy for users. Safety features such as the Anti MEV Bot and anti-rug measures further fortify Bitbot’s commitment to creating a secure trading environment.

Conclusion

Copy link to section

As the crypto community braces for a potential spot Bitcoin ETF approval, the landscape is set to undergo a transformative shift. The intersection of institutional tools from Bitbot and the broader market evolution triggered by the ETF approval presents a unique opportunity for investors. However, the ongoing legal battle between the SEC and Coinbase, a major player in the crypto space, adds a layer of complexity to the unfolding narrative.

In 2024, with the Bitcoin halving event on the horizon and market trends indicating a potential new bull run, Bitbot stands ready to make waves in the market. Competing with high-cap gems and riding the waves of crypto crazes, Bitbot positions itself as a dynamic force in the trading bot sector.