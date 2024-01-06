New Solana meme coin challenges Bonk, but could Memeinator dominate them all?

After Bonk (BONK) hit the brakes following its meteoric rise in the last two months, another Solana meme coin Myro (MYRO) is bidding to take over.

Is this recently launched dog-themed meme coin a better buy today? Or could presale big hitter Memeinator (MMTR) be worth investing in amid the 2024 bull market projections?

Myro (MYRO) makes big move as Bonk slips

Solana-based Bonk’s price rose to an all-time high of $0.00003416 in December as the meme token scored major crypto exchange listings. SOL’s run to prices above $123 came as BONK’s rally helped it flip Pepe (PEPE) in market cap.

But BONK is struggling for momentum with a 44% slump in the past two weeks, this coming as SOL price dips below $100. Bonk’s market cap has declined from above $1 billion to currently around $621 million. Amid this slump for Bonk, is Myro (MYRO) set to be the new Solana ecosystem dog meme king?

Myro is a meme coin named after the pet dog of Solana co-founder Raj Gokal. Launched in November and looking to dominate the Solana meme coin ecosystem, MYRO price has reached highs of $0.082.

According to data from CoinGecko, MYRO’s gains over the past week are currently at 304%. With more than 40% in price gains in 24 hours, MYRO is peeping at the $100 million market cap and potentially could break to the $0.1 price level.

Myro has a maximum supply of 1 billion MYRO and its whitepaper outlines potential utility offerings and activities. While it could see further traction as the meme market picks a fresh leg up, long term prospects for investors are likely to be drawn to a new challenger making waves in the presale market.

Memeinator (MMTR): More than a meme coin

One of the downsides to meme coins has been their inherent lack of genuine utility. While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have made a mark in the crypto space as top meme coins, most other meme tokens have faded as initial hype dries.

The Memeinator (MMTR) is a new AI meme cryptocurrency inspired by the global hit film Terminator. Paying homage to the franchise, the meme project from the future is here on a clear mission: take out the threat that weak and worthless meme coins pose to the broader crypto space.

Real utility in clearly mapped out gamification, staking and other product launches could put it well ahead of subpar tokens when it launches.

Why could Memeinator be a good long term bet?

As it strengthens its status as one of the best meme coins to buy in 2024, confidence in Memeinator is rising.

Having started with 29 stages, the community took a great step forth with a reduction to 20. Tokenonics benefitted from this, with 129 million of the 1 billion MMTR burned from six of the 9 stages.

Staking is also already live, while the growing community traction isn’t seen just with the participation in the $250k Virgin Galactic giveaway, but in social media engagement.

According to data on the Memeinator website, the project has attracted over 7K and 11K members across its Discord and Telegram channels respectively.

🚀🌌 READY FOR A REAL ADVENTURE? #MEMEINATOR'S $250K VIRGIN GALACTIC GIVEAWAY IS YOUR TICKET TO SPACE.



JOIN OR WATCH OTHERS SOAR.



📲ENTER HERE: https://t.co/PNQvq5Ril7#VirginGalactic pic.twitter.com/kolZ4aRbVS — The Memeinator (@TheMemeinator__) January 3, 2024

Memeinator’s presale has raised an impressive $3 million as it floors the gas pedal in stage 11 of the token sale. The current price is $0.0186 and is projected to rise to $0.0292 in the final stage. Given the strength of Memeinator’s value proposition, resurgence in meme coins and overall market outlook, buying MMTR today could be worth it down the road.

MMTR’s value could rise another 65% by the end of the presale, with highlighted factors helping it challenge for overall dominance. Interested in more information about Memeinator? Check out their whitepaper here.