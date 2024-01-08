Crypto price predictions: Injective, Stacks, Pullix (PLX)

Cryptocurrency prices were on edge on Monday as investors waited for the next SEC decision on a spot Bitcoin ETF. Bitcoin rebounded to over $45,000 while altcoins like Celestia, GMT, Filecoin, and IOTA retreated sharply. Other tokens like Solana and Avalanche also continued falling. This article will look at some of the top tokens like Injective (INJ), Stacks (STX), and Pullix (PLX).

Pullix forecast

Pullix is an upcoming crypto exchange that is currently in its presale stage. The developers are aiming to disrupt the industry by creating an exchange that is at the intersection of centralized (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX). It aims to create a hybrid exchange that will enable traders to buy and sell tokens.

The exchange industry is highly competitive and saturated. It is now dominated by CEX companies like Binance, Coindesk, Kraken, KuCoin, and OKX. Other big players are DEX companies like dYdX, Uniswap, and Vertex Protocol.

Therefore, Pullix aims to disrupt the industry by being a premier exchange that combines CEX and DEX features. As a result, it aims to solve the liquidity problem that exists in the DeFi industry. It also aims to have a highly secure platform that will prevent hackings.

Pullix is gaining traction in its presale. According to its website, it has already raised over $3 million from global investors. To achieve that, the developers have unveiled several promotions, such as a 10% token bonus.

Just in: 🔥 The 10% token bonus is BACK for Stage 6! 🔥



Gain an extra 10% $PLX on top of your purchase before we sell out.🚀



All previous orders in Stage 6 that were credited with an 8% bonus will have an extra 2% added to them in the next 48hrs. ⏰#Pullix pic.twitter.com/yrbSQSH64V — Pullix (@Pullixmarkets) January 7, 2024

You can buy the PLX token here. However, as with other investments, there are a few risks for investing in token presales. For one, it cannot be guaranteed that the token will go up when it lists.

Injective price forecast

INJ chart by TradingView

Injective’s INJ token has been one of the best performers in the past year. It has risen from less than $1.30 to over $45. This rally happened even as its ecosystem remained quite small. As a result, some analysts have questioned whether this rally has been driven by fundamentals or by venture capital firms.

On Monday, the token resumed the bullish trend as the enthusiasm about a spot Bitcoin ETF continued. On the daily chart, the token remained above the 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

Injective is also nearing the key resistance level at $44.93, the highest point in 2023. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the MACD continued rising. Therefore, the outlook for the INJ price is neutral for now. More upside will be confirmed if the price moves above last year’s high of $44.93.

Stacks price forecast

STX chart by TradingView

Stacks (STX) price has been in a strong upside, helped by the strong growth of Bitcoin’s ecosystem. The token surged to a high of $1.98, which was much higher than last year’s low of $0.20. It has risen above the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. Most recently, the token rose above the key resistance at $1.315, the highest swing on March 20th.

STX token’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved close to the overbought level. It is also above the Ichimoku cloud. Therefore, I suspect that the token will continue rising as buyers target the key resistance at $2.50. However, a sharp retreat cannot be ruled out as investors sell the bitcoin ETF news.