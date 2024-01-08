Selling opportunity ahead: A close look at MANA/USDT amid bearish momentum

MANA/USDT chart and technical analysis Copy link to section Buy/sell asset: SELL MANA/USDT

Entry price: 0.4543

Stop loss: 0.4760

Leverage: 1x

Take profit 1: 0.4280

Take profit 2: 0.3955

Take profit 3: 3737

Timeframe: 1 week

Maximum profit: 17%

Maximum loss: 4%

MANA/USDT has been in a bearish trend since the price peaked at 0.6062 in the bullish rally. The price has dropped 35% since then and is likely to drop further in the coming days. The market structure is bearish and bears have dominated the market at the moment.

The price is likely to make a correction and is likely to retrace to 0.4543 resistance level before dropping further. There is a bearish head and shoulder pattern around the same price level which is another confirmation for a potential drop.

The 0.4543 resistance level is a good level for a potential short entry as is around the 0.618 Fibonacci level and major resistance level.

Decentraland fundamental analysis

Copy link to section

Fundamentally, the price is likely to remain stable and follow the price action as there are no major news events this week that could impact the price substantially.

Decentraland to Tether trade idea takeaways

Copy link to section

The price of MANA/USDT is likely to drop further after retesting the 0.4543 resistance level.

The price is likely to drop to the 0.3737 support level in the coming days

Multiple take-profit levels have been added to secure profit along the way.

The risk-to-reward ratio on this trade is 1:3.7.

The entry and stoploss prices have been placed at secure levels with the least probability of getting hit.

Good luck!

