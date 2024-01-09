Bitget Report 2023: Remarkable 94% surge in spot trading, accompanied by a 110% spike in BGB volume

Victoria, Seychelles, January 9th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, unveiled its Bitget Transparency Report 2023 today. Amidst a cryptocurrency market that experienced both turbulence and breakthroughs in the past year, Bitget demonstrated impressive resilience and growth. In 2023, the platform witnessed a remarkable 94% surge in spot trading volume and a substantial 110% increase in BGB trading volume.

Business performance highlights:

Copy link to section

Despite market challenges, Bitget’s overall yearly trading volume reached $3.14 trillion as year-on-year spot trading volume surged by 94%.

Bitget Token (BGB) saw exceptional growth of 291% in price and a 110% increase in trading volume, with prices breaking out of the ATH level multiple times last year.

Made strategic investments, including a $30 million investment in BitKeep, and established the EmpowerX Fund and Web3 Fund with $100 million capital each to expand the ecosystem.

Launched Blockchain4Youth project worldwide with $10 million allocated funding.

Registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in Poland and Lithuania

According to the report, Bitget thrived with a total trading volume exceeding US$3.14 trillion. Notably, spot trading volume surged to US$81.6 billion, marking an impressive 94% increase despite market turbulence. Bitget’s user base flourished, reaching 20 million, supported by a dedicated team of 1,500 staff members. The platform also experienced a peak of 13.6 million monthly visits in May 2023.

Furthermore, the platform’s proactive listing strategy resulted in the addition of 355 new listings, marking an impressive 46% year-on-year increase. This has elevated Bitget’s offerings to encompass over 600 tokens and 700 spot trading pairs, underlining our commitment to asset diversity.

This expansion also sparked increased demand for BGB, Bitget’s native token, which experienced remarkable growth, achieving a record-breaking all-time high price of 0.70499 USD, representing a remarkable 291% increase from its value at the beginning of 2023. The surge in BGB holders, reaching nearly 217,000 by the end of 2023, and a substantial rise in its trading volume can be attributed to the introduction of new features, developments in launchpad and launchpool, compliance achievements, and its continuous efforts to enhance Bitget’s trading services and ecosystem.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, states: “In 2023, marked by its unpredictable pace and market fluctuations, Bitget achieved notable milestones. We are pleased to unveil our Bitget Transparency Report, which highlights significant growth in both our user base and trading volume to the world. Additionally, we expanded our business operations and fortified our compliance measures, solidifying our position in the cryptocurrency industry. These accomplishments underscore our commitment to providing top-notch services and our unwavering dedication to the crypto community. We look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead as we persist in driving innovation within the cryptocurrency space.”

About Bitget

Copy link to section

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

For more information, visit:

Contact

Rachel Cheung

[email protected]