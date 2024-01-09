Helium (HNT), Internet Computer (ICP) prices surge; Pullix (PLX) hits presale milestone

Helium (HNT) price is back above $7.00 after skyrocketing more than 43% in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Internet Computer (ICP) price is trading above $13.00 after surging 20% in the same period.

As crypto flips green amid Bitcoin’s spike to highs of $47k, the sentiment has cascaded into the presale of new crypto project Pullix (PLX). This has increased the prospects of a potential price breakout when the PLX token officially launches. Here’s the price outlook for HNT, ICP and PLX.

Helium (HNT) price poised as bulls eye break above $10

Copy link to section

Helium is one of the key blockchain platforms in the Decentralized Public Infrastructure (DePin) space. Its growth over the past year has coincided with a greater shift towards decentralized wireless infrastructure. The Solana-powered platform has seen a decent spike in volume after it announced an update to smart contract implementations for the protocol.

HNT traded at lows of $4.74 on Monday, January 8, 2024. That follows the declines seen in the past week as Helium pared gains from highs of $7.40 reached earlier late December.

But as the broader market showed resilience amid the rising bullish Bitcoin ETF sentiment, ICP price moved double digits overnight to hit highs of $7.18 on Tuesday morning.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Bitcoin’s surge is expected to continue, and with specific price catalysts in the offing, HNT could be looking at a new upward leg. If buyers continue to dictate market sentiment, Helium price is likely to target a breakout above $10.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Internet Computer (ICP) soars as on-chain activity spikes

Copy link to section

Apart from the overall bull market fueling gains across the ecosystem, ICP is poised for a potential bullish continuation due to the spike in on-chain activity.

According to DeFiLlama, the Total Value Locked (TVL) in dApps on the protocol has surged significantly in the past two months. TVL stood at around $2.1 million in early November, but has surpassed $33 million.

The ICP price remains above a descending trend line from under which it broke following an 87% weekly surge in November 2023. Analysts suggest the breakout could see Internet Computer price target a rally to the primary resistance level above $20. Bullish momentum is likely to push its price to $31.69 and the October 2021 reload level at around $43.27.

Pullix (PLX) attracts investors as it hits stage 6 of presale

Copy link to section

Pullix (PLX) could help address the liquidity challenge currently facing the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem. It could also be the solution to the trade off investors face when using centralised exchanges. Recent events around CEX platforms, and the increasing need for the best of both CEXs and DEXs puts Pullix in a strong position when it finally launches.

It’s the potential for this hybrid exchange that’s attracting huge interest from across the market, with more than $3.1 million raised in the ongoing presale.

As investors grab a share of the 60% of 200 million PLX available to presale participants, the token’s value has increased from $0.04 to $0.08. This could rise significantly as the presale continues to gather pace. When the presale ends, and tokens begin trading across the market, PLX could explode.

You can learn more about Pullix here.