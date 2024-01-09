Low-cap altcoins poised for significant price actions in 2024: LINA, BITBOT, and SUN

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The crypto market remains a dynamic industry, and enthusiasts appear more attracted to practicality, utility, and smart investing when interacting with digital coins in 2024. While top assets dominate the trends, below-the-radar cryptos are preparing for substantial growth.

Linear Finance (LINA), Sun (SUN), and Telegram’s Bitbot (BITBOT) are among the lesser-known crypto projects poised for significant price strides this year.

Linear Finance (LINA)

Copy link to section

Linear Finance presents an advanced blockchain with innovative tools and a top-notch interface, making crypto investing smooth even for new players. Also, it allows users access to options trading – a field once available for Wall Street sharks.

Their decentralized exchange alleviates the need for centralized platforms with heightened security and reduced fees.

LINA, the blockchain’s native coin, traded in a recovery mode during this publication, up over 8% to the current price of $0.008253. It market capitalization stands at $48,404,708.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Experts trust the options market could grow exponentially in 2024, and Linear Finance seems a perfect candidate to capitalize on this optimism.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

BitBot (BITBOT)

Copy link to section

BitBot is a Telegram trading bot that intends to offer retail investors tools to navigate the cryptocurrency market without depending on luck or suffering from massive risks. Telegram bots are gaining popularity in the digital assets industry as they offer innovative functionalities that traders can use to boost their earning potential.

Why consider Bitbot?

Copy link to section

Crypto investors could be skeptical about trading bots due to the increased cases of scams in the sector. For example, Telegram-based trading bot Unibot had users losing over $600K due to an exploit.

Bitbot wants to alleviate that as it prioritizes user security. It uses the keyless system MPC, which prevents any party from accessing or viewing the entire key, promising accuracy and heightened privacy.

Also, Bitbot includes anti-rug pull features, preventing scams that involve developers pumping an asset before dumping it and disappearing with user funds.

BITBOT holders enjoy various benefits, including an in-build referral program and copy-trading for newbies and unskilled players to duplicate trades by experienced market participants.

Sun (SUN)

Copy link to section

THE Sun altcoin fuels the Tron ecosystem, a high-performance blockchain known for its speed and scalability. Users utilize the SUN token for staking rewards, governance voting, and transaction charges.

Tron sees increased adoption in various segments, including NFTs and DeFi, creating a lucrative environment for SUN to flourish. Individuals can use the altcoin to earn impressive staking rewards, offering a chance for passive income.

Also, SUN holders can contribute to the blockchain’s future goals via voting, cementing a sense of community and ownership. Further, the project’s lower market capitalization makes SUN an undervalued investment option with notable upside potential.

SUN gained 2.75% on the previous day to trade at $0.007731. Its market cap hovers at $75,885,978.

Bitbot’s presale will launch on 17 January, and interested individuals can visit the project’s website to stay ahead of the game.

Also you can stay tuned for BITBOT’s ongoing developments via their social media handles;

Bitbot Telegram: https://t.me/BitBotOfficial

Bitbot Twitter: https://twitter.com/Official_BitBot