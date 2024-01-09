MXN falls as Mexico posts December inflation data

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Mexico has released its latest inflation figures for the month of December, showing festive season strain on Mexican consumers amid continuing high interest rates from ‘Banxico’ (Mexico’s central bank).

The December figures showed headline inflation (CPI) to be up by 4.66 percent YoY, above the anticipated level of around 4.5 percent expected by analysts.

In contrast, November 2023’s YoY headline inflation was up 4.32 percent.

MXN slips against USD, EUR

Copy link to section

Ahead of the announcing of the inflation figures, the Mexican peso (MXN) had grim news of its own, losing ground to both the euro and the dollar on January 9th.

At the time of this article going to press, the EUR/MXN was trading at around 18,43, its lowest level in over three months, since October 1st.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

USD/MXN at its lowest in almost six months

Copy link to section

The MXN has also underperformed against the USD, with the peso losing significant ground to the dollar in the wake of bullish figures (especially surprisingly high nonfarm payrolls data) out of the States.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

As a result, the USD/MXN has hovered at around the 16.82 mark, its lowest level since August 2023.

What next for Mexico and the MXN?

Copy link to section

Mexico’s central bank is expected to post its next interest rate decision on February 8th. The country’s interest rate has been at its highest level ever, 11.25 percent, since March 2023.

However, while rumoured rate cuts in 2024 for the United States and Eurozone are prompting hope of lower interest rates worldwide, Mexico may have another 2024 ahead of them, if inflation continues to rise.