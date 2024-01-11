ATH Vodka taps Tidepay to launch crypto-powered rewards app

ATH Vodka, a global spirits brand famed for its high-end premium drink ATH (All Time High), is teaming up with blockchain-based payments provider Tidepay to launch a customer loyalty app.

The ATH Rewards app is part of ATH Vodka’s Web3 strategy and will allow for user-focused lifestyle rewards. It’s powered by ATH Token, which will serve as the primary rewards mechanism, the company said in a news release.

Partnership to help unlock ATH Vodka’s customer engagement and rewards

With the Tidepay app, businesses can create custom Whitelabel rewards apps that feature the business’ branding. In this case, ATH will use the blockchain platform’s system to provide a rewards app offering several features and benefits. ATH Vodka will tap into Tidepay’s technology, including tokenization, to drive its customer engagement as it bids to unlock new rewards and experiences for consumers.

James Waldie, co-founder of ATH Vodka, stated in a statement that the partnership with Tidepay will take the premium Vodka brands’ “customer engagement to the next level.” He added:

“Clients can not only purchase ATH Vodka through the app but have access to many more offers such as music events, holiday retreats and Supercar event days.”

Some of the events customers can unlock via the rewards app include the Strawberries and Cream festival, supercar trips, yacht hires and weekends away. ATH customers will have exclusive access to these features and more with the ATH token.

The ATH token launched in December 2022, with a maximum supply of 1 billion tokens. These tokens are available on Uniswap. As part of its goal to support the ATH token ecosystem, ATH Vodka will plough 10% of its revenue into a buyback and burn program. The goal is to help buoy further demand and potentially the token’s value.

ATH Vodka will also donate part of its profits to charity.