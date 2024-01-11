Brazil releases satisfactory inflation figures

The Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) released its annual and month-on-month inflation rate for Brazil this afternoon on January 11th.

Brazil’s YoY 2023 inflation rate was at a level of 4.62, fractionally lower than November’s 4.68 reading.

Meeting expectations

This was marginally above expectations, but generally in line with them. Prior to the release, the BCB had estimated December’s figure to be at 4.47 IPCA inflation. Market expectations for the YoY inflation rate were 4.54, slightly below 2022’s YoY rate of 4.68.

Quarter-on-quarter inflation, however, crept upwards to 0.56. Market expectations for the QoQ rate were 0.48, higher than November’s 0.25 reading.

The country’s inflation does overall still appear to be slowing once again, after steep fuel price hikes for the country meant that inflation figures rebounded from September 2023, after begin their descent in June 2022.

Performance of the Real

Many emerging economies’ currencies have lost ground to an increasingly bullish dollar since the start of the year. The real, in contrast, has remained remarkably steady against the USD, with the USD/BRL remaining between BRL4,87 and 4,91 and largely sticking to a price of 4,89 since January 5th.

