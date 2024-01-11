Market watch: gold’s recent decline indicates a return to the $1,980 support level
- The price is likely to drop to the $1,980 support level in the coming days
- The trading signal provided should last 1 week with a potential upside of 2.2%
- No high-impact news this week, the price will likely remain stable
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
XAU/USD trading strategyCopy link to section
- Buy/sell asset: Sell XAU/USD
- Entry price: $2,025
- Stop loss: $2,039
- Leverage: 1x
- Take profit 1: $2,010
- Take profit 2: $1,995
- Take profit 3: $1,980
- Timeframe: 1-2 weeks
- Maximum profit: 2.2%
- Maximum loss: 0.7%
XAU/USD chart and technical analysisCopy link to section
The price of gold dropped below the $2,018 support level and the previous low after the CPI data was published. The price is projected to drop further as technical indicators indicate a decline to the $1,980 support.
Gold has been in continuous decline since the start of the current and the price has made lower lows since then. The market structure is also bearish on the smaller time frames and the price is likely to continue the bearish momentum for some time.
I am expecting the price of gold will drop to the $1,980 support level after making the correction from the recent drop. My recommended entry level for this trade would be $2,025.
Gold Fundamental analysisCopy link to section
Fundamentally. the price is likely to remain stable for the coming few days as there is no high-impact news on the US dollar that could impact the price of gold significantly.
However, next Thursday the Jobless claims data will be published, if the data turns out positive it will push the price of gold down and if the data turns negative the price of gold will surge.
Looking to invest?
Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker.
Gold to US dollar trade idea takeawaysCopy link to section
- The price of gold is likely to drop further after retesting the $2,025 level.
- The price is likely to drop to the $1,980 support level in the coming days.
- Multiple take-profit levels have been added to secure profit along the way.
- The risk-to-reward ratio on this trade is 1:3.
- The entry and stoploss prices have been placed at secure levels with the least probability of getting hit.
- Good luck!
Looking to capitalise on rising & falling USD, GBP, EUR rates? Trade forex in minutes with our top-rated broker, eToro.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.