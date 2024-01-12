Bitget to list Moon App on Bitget Innovation Zone and Web3 Zone

Victoria, Seychelles, January 12th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, unveils its latest addition to the Bitget Innovation Zone and Web3 Zone – Moon App. This listing marks a significant step in Bitget’s commitment to supporting the development of various blockchains and ecosystems while offering users access to cutting-edge projects.

Moon App is a revolutionary DeFi trade automation and launchpad platform designed to streamline altcoin trading. This platform empowers users with a suite of tools for easy and flexible trade automation, including advanced trading techniques. With Moon App, users can effortlessly automate complex DeFi models, such as snipe liquidity trading, multi-wallet trading, and maximal extractable value (MEV), among others.

Moon App’s platform offers DeFi trade automation across various areas, including on-chain limit orders, snipe liquidity trading, multi-wallet trading, copy trading, and maximal extractable value (MEV). The user-friendly mobile interface simplifies the process of configuring trade settings, enabling users to automate their trades effortlessly. In essence, Moon App provides a service similar to trading bots but with distinct advantages.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, stated,

“Bitget seeks a robust way to support the growth of diverse blockchains and ecosystems. This project demonstrates our commitment to fostering innovation in the AI sector and providing our users with access to cutting-edge initiatives. We aim to create a Spot Market with a diverse selection of high-quality projects.”

Bitget has consistently expanded its market presence in both spot and derivatives trading within centralized exchanges. The addition of Moon App to the Bitget Innovation Zone and Web3 Zone reinforces Bitget’s commitment to providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects. In 2023 alone, the platform introduced over 350 new listings, showcasing its dedication to diversifying the digital assets available in its spot market.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit:

Contact

Rachel Cheung

[email protected]