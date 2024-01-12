BlackRock announces impressive EPS but flat earnings in its financial results

BlackRock (BLK) on January 12th reported eventful financial results for FY 2024.

In terms of its balance sheet, the company declared a two percent drop in full year operating income from FY2022 to 2023.

It also formally announced its agreement to acquire GIP (Global Infrastructure Partners) for a princely $12 billion. Read the full story on that here.

In terms its quarterly profits, the company announced net inflows of $96 billion for Q4, down marginally from %113 billion in Q4 of 2022.

Impressive EPS

It also reported an EPS of $9.22. This exceeded forecasts, it was broadly in line with what analysts expected from the world’s largest asset manager giant. In total, it meant that diluted EPS for the 2023 year was up eight percent compared to 2022.

The company’s net income was up seven percent in Q4 to $1.45 billion, compared with 2022’s $1.35 billion.

Overall, BlackRock’s yearly revenue was flat, which it said was “primarily driven by the negative impact of markets on average AUM”. Revenue on a GAAP basis was up seven percent to $4.63 billion in Q4 2023, from $4.33 in Q4 of 2022.

Positioned for the future

BlackRock chairman and CEO Laurence Fink said of the results that:

Clients entrusted us with $289 billion of net inflows in 2023, including $96 billion in the fourth quarter. We enter 2024 with strong momentum – $10 trillion in assets under management, accelerating flows, and an organization positioned for the future.”

BlackRock share price

The shares of the company were trading at $796.96 at markets opening on Friday. Market sentiment was generally bullish ahead of the results, but rose dramatically upon BlackRock’s announcing its acquisition of GIP. The share price to over $799 that morning, before correcting down slightly to $792.61.