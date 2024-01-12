Coinbase and Yellow Card partner for Africa crypto adoption, new hybrid exchange emerges

In a groundbreaking move to enhance cryptocurrency accessibility in Africa, Coinbase, a leading US cryptocurrency exchange, has forged a strategic partnership with Yellow Card, an African stablecoin exchange. This collaboration aims to bring financial empowerment to millions in emerging economies across the continent.

Meanwhile, Pullix, a hybrid crypto exchange, is gearing up to redefine the trading landscape with innovative solutions besides its currently ongoing PLX token presale.

Coinbase and Yellow Card partnership

Copy link to section

Coinbase’s alliance with Yellow Card signals a pivotal moment for cryptocurrency adoption in Africa. Yellow Card, a Coinbase portfolio company, will play a crucial role in expanding Coinbase’s services to 20 African countries.

Starting in February, the partnership will provide over half of Africa’s population with access to the USD Coin (USDC), a stablecoin pegged to the US Dollar, through the Coinbase Wallet app.

Yellow Card’s expertise in local payment methods will be harnessed through the integration of the Yellow Card Widget into the Coinbase Wallet app. This collaboration aims to simplify the purchase and transfer of USDC for African users, allowing fee-free transactions via email and popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, iMessage, and Telegram.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Furthermore, Yellow Card users can leverage the Base chain, an Ethereum layer 2 solution incubated by Coinbase, for cost-effective transactions.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

In emphasizing USDC, Coinbase aims to address economic challenges in regions with high inflation and dependence on remittances. The partnership is envisioned as a catalyst for increased economic freedom in places that have historically lacked it, paving the way for the establishment of a modern financial system.

Pullix bridging the gap with a hybrid exchange model

Copy link to section

While Coinbase and Yellow Card make strides in expanding crypto access in Africa, Pullix is poised to redefine the trading experience with its innovative hybrid exchange model. Pullix aims to bridge the gap between decentralized and centralized exchanges, offering users the benefits of both worlds.

The platform’s unique approach addresses the liquidity problem in decentralized finance (DeFi), a longstanding hurdle for the growth of decentralized exchanges. Pullix offers a unified platform that combines the strengths of centralized and decentralized exchanges, providing users with seamless access to liquidity and the ability to trade various assets globally.

Pullix’s commitment to user security sets it apart in the crypto space. Users retain custody of their assets while benefiting from the security features of a centralized exchange. The platform offers deep liquidity, leverage of up to 1000:1, and a governance model that allows token holders to contribute to market additions and propose new assets.

Pullix’s ecosystem extends beyond the hybrid exchange, offering a range of features to cater to various trader needs. The platform incorporates a lending protocol for passive income, a decentralized, multichain yield optimizer called VaultX, and a decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT launchpad for exciting investment opportunities.

Users can engage in yield farming, staking, and liquidity provision while benefiting from the security of a non-custodial exchange. The platform’s automated solutions, including AI-backed trading tools and a copy trading feature, enhance users’ trading strategies and potential profits.

PLX token presale and ‘Trade-to-Earn’ mechanism

Copy link to section

At the heart of Pullix is its native token, PLX, the crypto market’s first “Trade-to-Earn” cryptocurrency.

PLX token holders can earn instant rewards for trading on the platform and participating in trading challenges. What sets PLX apart is its revenue-sharing mechanism, allowing token holders to profit from the daily revenue generated by the exchange.

In the ongoing presale currently in its sixth stage, 60% of PLX tokens will be allocated to early participants, offering them the opportunity to engage in the unique Trade-to-Earn model. The presale, with a fixed supply of 200,000,000 PLX tokens and an initial price of $0.04, presents an attractive proposition for traders seeking a new way to earn rewards and contribute to the liquidity of the platform.

If interested, the PLX token is going for $0.08 in the current stage and the price is set to rise in the next 14 days. Going by the numbers, the value of the token has already doubled and early participants are already counting returns. To participate in the Pullix presale, you can visit the official presale website.