Crypto price outlook: Hedera (HBAR), Pepe (PEPE), Meme Moguls (MGLS)

Ethereum’s price surge this week helped several altcoins bid for higher ground as Bitcoin ranged amid the momentous trading debut of spot ETFs. Ethereum Classic, Optimism and Arbitrum posted notable price advances amid the market exuberance.

Here’s the price outlook for Hedera (HBAR) and Pepe (PEPE). Also in focus is Meme Moguls (MGLS).

Hedera (HBAR) price could target $0.5 in 2024

HBAR is the native token of the proof-of-stake network Hedera. HBAR, which reached an all-time high of $0.56 in 2021, could target that level or higher should broader market conditions coalesce into a strong bullish catalyst.

A look at the Hedera technical chart over the past three months shows an uptrend trajectory, suggesting bulls can flip beyond losses seen in the past week. If prices pick new momentum, breaking above the $0.1 hurdle could pave way for a potential retest of the ATH.

Adoption will be key to HBAR’s long term outlook, and the recent alliance between Hedera and Algorand for DeRec, a decentralised wallet recovery system, may add to the multiple catalysts within the Hedera ecosystem.

Pepe (PEPE): Is fresh upside momentum possible?

Pepe’s price has declined more than 6% in the past 24 hours, down to $0.000001351 at the time of writing. The meme coin’s trading volume has also decreased, shrinking by 36% as negativity takes over.

Today’s action follows a breakout from a descending parallel channel, with prices reaching highs of $0.00000150. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez suggested continuation could bring $0.0000016 into play, with a potential run to $0.0000019.

While PEPE falling lower could invalidate the bullish picture the crypto analyst highlighted via X on Thursday, crypto’s 2024 outlook suggests buyers have a chance to assert their authority.

Meme Moguls (MGLS): A potential 100x token?

Meme Moguls (MGLS) is a new project in presale whose launch will see it bring a unique play-to-earn model to the meme coins trading world. As the crypto industry makes waves with the market debut of spot Bitcoin ETFs, another sector of this market seeing unprecedented interest is meme-based assets.

Viral meme tokens such as Solana’s Bonk have added to an ecosystem that has Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe. Meme Moguls is the exchange where traders can revel in the experience of simulated trading of all iconic meme assets, offering features that can help unleash moguls out of ordinary traders.

The native MGLS token will power this ecosystem, including in staking pools and other reward mechanisms. Currently poised at $0.0027 in stage 4 of the presale, MGLS could ride its likely market dominance to become one of the breakout gems in 2024.

