Metacade adds Cardano game Outlaws Brawl as it expands its cross-platform gaming

Metacade (MCADE)’s bid to be the top blockchain-based social gaming platform continues after it roared into 2024 on the back of a successful Public Beta Launch towards the end of last year. New and exciting partnerships and roadmap milestones punctuated growth throughout the year, gaining momentum after a highly successful presale.

Now ahead of what could be a big first quarter for the broader crypto space, the play-to-earn platform wants to take its development to the next level.

What has Metacade lined up and what could this mean for the native MCADE token?

Metacade partners top Cardano game Outlaws Brawl

Metacade kicked off this year with several blockbuster announcements, including partnerships with BandZaiGame, Space Mavericks and DOGAMI.

On Friday, Metacade announced it has partnered with Hell’ Hyenas Motorcycle Club (HHMC) to bring Outlaws Brawl, a P2E game on Cardano to Metacade.

The massive multiplayer first person shooter (FPS) action game has gained huge attention since its unveiling. HHMC says it’s looking to tap into blockchain to power a gaming force similar to Counter Strike and Fortnite. The partnership expands Metacade’s cross platform gaming reach to yet another top blockchain ecosystem.

This comes after Metacade joined hands with Blockchain Game Alliance.

Announced earlier this month, the collaboration is another key highlight and one that could see the platform expand its foray into the ecosystem. P2E and Learn2Earn are evolving into big trends. Meanwhile, as more people learn about blockchain gaming and its real-world utility, a platform that brings gamers, developers, and investors together such as Metacade could see huge traction.

What’s coming up for Metacade in 2024?

It’s a few days until the Metacade community gets an update of what the team has in store for this quarter and the year.

As shared on the official X account, Metacade CEO Russell Bennett will give an update for what to expect in Q1, 2024 on January 18. The community can catch up with the Metacade chief at 8 pm via YouTube. See the link below:

In 2024, potential developments could include the launch of the Metacade grant program, introduction of an NFT marketplace and early look at AR/VR games.

Amid this, the community could see a series of multiple key partnerships bring defining game launches and competitions onto Metacade. Also top on the list of to-dos is marketing and participation in global crypto gaming and blockchain events.

But that’s not all. To unleash the full potential of its ecosystem, Metacade has outlined an ambitious roadmap. Other than its digital passes, onboarding of larger audiences is in place with cross-chain and Web2 capabilities.

MCADE outlook

News of Metacade’s latest partnerships in recent weeks was largely drowned in the buzz that spot Bitcoin ETFs created ahead of approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). But with SEC finally caving in for an approval a decade after the first spot ETF application, the January 10, 2024 is now a watershed moment set to provide fuel for the broader crypto space.

The gaming ecosystem has had its own trajectory shape up over the last couple of years and Metacade is well positioned to tap into this. Further growth could help the native token’s future price, which at current levels near $0.012, is well below the all-time high of $0.045 reached in May last year.

With all that’s lined up for the Metacade ecosystem, could it power MCADE price to a new high.