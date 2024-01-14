Pullix gains momentum as GameStop exits NFT space

Notable NFT news this week is from video game retailer GameStop, which has announced its NFT marketplace will shut down next month. The publicly-traded company is citing “regulatory uncertainty” for its decision to discontinue the NFT business.

Meanwhile, Pullix (PLX), an upcoming trading exchange that will also offer a DeFi and NFT Launchpad, has gained considerable traction during its presale.

GameStop to shut down NFT marketplace

GameStopNFT, the blockchain platform that the US-based gaming retailer launched in late October 2022, has posted a notice on its website stating that its NFT marketplace will shut down on February 2, 2024.

According to GameStop, its decision is down to the “continuing regulatory uncertainty of the crypto space.” While users will not be able to buy, sell or trade NFTs on the platform from the effective date, they will still access these features for their holdings on other NFT marketplaces.

“Effective as of February 2, 2024, customers will no longer be able to buy, sell or create NFTs. Your NFTs are on the blockchain and will remain accessible and saleable through other platforms,” the notice states.

GameStop’s move to shutter its NFT marketplace follows last year’s move to discontinue the company’s crypto wallet. It also comes a few months after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged a US-based NFT project with securities laws violations.

Despite this and other SEC enforcement actions, the crypto industry is positive that the recent approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs is one crucial step in the quest for further regulatory clarity. That’s seeing an increasingly bullish market eye new opportunities.

Pullix (PLX): A hybrid exchange

Centralised exchanges, or CEXs continue to play a vital role in the crypto space, providing critical onramps and institutional-level liquidity. But the downsides of using these crypto exchanges have glaringly been on display following massive implosions, including FTX and others. More people looking for alternatives have opted for decentralised exchanges, or DEXs.

Strong security measures and control over one’s own assets gives DEX platforms an advantage. Yet, the problem of liquidity means DEX platforms too have shortcomings. Now imagine an exchange that puts together the best of CEX and DEX.

The hybrid exchange that has come out of this has experts suggesting it could be a key trend in 2024 and beyond. Pullix bids to be the dominant player in this budding crypto space.

What makes Pullix unique?

For crypto traders and investors, the hybrid infrastructure model that Pullix offers means one thing: access to the benefits of using a decentralised platform while leveraging the liquidity and convenience of a centralised platform.

Pullix not only combines these features, it offers access to a unique revenue-sharing model.

By trading and providing liquidity to automated market makers, holders of the native token PLX earn both from their trades and from a share of Pullix’s daily revenue. Also, while this community-backed exchange is designed to offer yield farming and staking, it will also have a DeFi and NFT Launchpad.

So, with Pullix, the advantages go beyond security and liquidity. One can tap into passive income opportunities across the NFT market too.

As hybrid exchanges take centre stage across the market, Pullix’s approach could set it apart from others, providing fuel for post-launch growth. The presale offers an opportunity for those interested to get in early, with the native PLX token currently available at $0.08 in stage 6.

To learn more about this hybrid exchange and its PLX token, click here.