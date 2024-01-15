Bitget announces the Bitget card to drive the adoption of cryptocurrencies

Bitget has announced the Bitget Card that will initially be available to employees before rolling out to more qualifying users during the first half of 2024.

The Bitget Card is a Visa Platinum Card that will improve the financial experience of Bitget employees while driving the adoption of cryptocurrencies.

The cryptocurrency exchange started rolling out this card for internal staff on January 8. The successful applicants will initially receive a virtual card that will be compatible with both Google Pay and Apple Pay. The physical cards will be delivered after a few weeks.

Bitget Partners With Reap For Bitget Card

Bitget has partnered with Reap for this Visa Platinum Card. Card users will fund it with USDT through their Bitget funding account.

The exchange has plans to support other stablecoins and cryptocurrencies. The Bitget card will be denominated in USD and it will not require annual or application fees.

The card is accepted across all countries and regions where Visa is supported, which will allow the card users to spend locally. Cardholders can also use it to make payments on Google Pay and Apple Pay.

It will also support the option of making cash withdrawals on ATMs that support Visa. However, users will have to contend with restrictions on withdrawal limits.

According to Bitget, this card will meet the needs of customers looking to conduct high-value transactions. Furthermore, VIP customers will obtain a metallic physical card.

Over time, Bitget will introduce additional benefits such as perks exclusive to cardholders and BGB rebates for card transactions.

Empowering Crypto Users with Seamless Transactions

The Managing Director of Bitget, Gracy Chen, opined that the Bitget Card demonstrated the commitment of the cryptocurrency exchange towards creating a financial environment where people can participate and be part of the rapid changes happening with crypto.

“By seamlessly connecting traditional and digital finance, we are not just introducing a card but paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future,” Chen said.

We believe in empowering users with a secure, efficient, and intelligent way to handle their financial transactions.

The launch of the Bitget Card comes as more attention continues to shine on the cryptocurrency industry. The Bitget exchange seeks to be at the forefront of innovation by creating user-centric financial solutions through the Bitget Card.

Bitget is also planning to expand the connectivity of the traditional financial service industry by serving as a bridge between the traditional finance space and the cryptocurrency industry, as seen with the Visa program.

