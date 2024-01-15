Shifting dynamics in crypto: From Polkadot and Polygon to the latest market entrant

Despite exciting announcements, Polkadot (DOT) and Polygon (MATIC) have experienced price dips over the past week. On the other hand, a new meme coin has become one of the top ICO choice for investors amid its exciting growth prospects.

Read on as we delve deeper into the latest developments around these top altcoins

Parity Technologies announced transition of Polkadot Vault to Novasama Technologies

Blockchain infrastructure company Parity Technologies made headlines on January 4, 2024, by announcing a significant step in the decentralization of its operations.

As part of this ongoing process, the management of Polkadot Vault, an air-gapped cold storage wallet for the Polkadot ecosystem available on both iOS and Android devices, will be transferred to a trusted community member, Novasama Technologies.

This move is expected to bring a renewed focus to Polkadot Vault and emphasizes Parity Technologies’ commitment to fostering the growth of the Polkadot ecosystem through community-driven initiatives.

Meanwhile, the price of Polkadot’s native token, DOT, has experienced a dip of 20% over the past week, declining from $8.5645 to $6.8481. So, is DOT still a good crypto to buy?

Looking ahead to 2024, market experts in the cryptocurrency space are optimistic about DOT’s future price performance. Predictions suggest that the DOT price is poised to surge by 89%, reaching $12.98, driven by the excitement surrounding Polkadot’s developments and the anticipation of an upcoming bull run.

However, more conservative forecasts suggest that DOT’s price might stay below $10.42 in 2024 if bearish sentiments dominate the market.

MATIC dips while Polygon overtakes Solana in NFT trading volume

On January 7, 2024, data from CryptoSlam revealed that Polygon achieved a remarkable daily sales volume of $9,305,450.06 in a 24-hour period. This staggering figure positioned Polygon well ahead of Solana, which recorded a daily sales volume of $4,988,517.93—less than half of Polygon’s achievement.

Moreover, the NFT sales volume for Polygon experienced a substantial 7% increase on January 7, while Solana witnessed a concerning decline of over 18% on the same day.

Meanwhile, MATIC, the native token of Polygon, experienced a dip of 18.4% over the past week, with MATIC going from $0.9875 to $0.8050.

Market analysts are optimistic about Polygon’s future in the crypto landscape. Predictions suggest that MATIC’s price could cross the $1.4 mark, reaching $1.42, driven by the anticipation of an upcoming bull run and the growing popularity of the Polygon ecosystem.

However, a more cautious outlook implies that MATIC may stay below $1.19 in 2024 if bearish sentiments prevail in the broader market.

