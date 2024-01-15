zkLink reveals public registration date for $ZKL token

Singapore, Singapore, January 15th, 2024, Chainwire

$ZKL token realizes high-performance DeFi through zkLink’s cutting-edge zero-knowledge rollup infrastructure and newly launched Nexus platform

zkLink, a trailblazer in the zero-knowledge blockchain sector, today announced the release date for its new token, $ZKL. Following the Community Token Sale on Coinlist, $ZKL will be available to users starting Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 18:00 UTC.

The launch of the $ZKL token, the native utility and governance token for the zkLink protocol, is a significant milestone in zkLink’s mission to eliminate the liquidity fragmentation issues present in the Layer 2 (L2) ecosystem. $ZKL serves as a resource that allows developers to easier access the zkLink rollup infrastructure service, including the zero-knowledge (ZK) proof markets; govern the protocol’s development through the zkLink DAO; and pay for ZK proof computational resources.

“We look forward to presenting the community with an asset that allows them to help shape the zero-knowledge rollup ecosystem’s direction in 2024,” commented Vince Yang, Co-founder, zkLink. “As outlined in our 2024 Technical Roadmap, we have several key developments planned to encourage our community to be more involved in building dApps that enable smoother, lower-cost DeFi experiences.”

The $ZKL token joins the list of native tokens and multi-chain assets across the connected L1s and L2s, including FTs and NFTs that users can trade on a unified user interface. It will be a non-inflationary ERC20 token issued on the Ethereum Mainnet with token supply capped at 1 billion. $ZKL will serve as the default payment token for ZK proof generation services and users can obtain DAO voting rights by staking to obtain veZKL.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Along with announcing the upcoming $ZKL token sale, zkLink recently released details on major upcoming updates to its protocol, highlighted in the 2024 Technical Roadmap. Users can learn more in zkLink’s new whitepaper about how multi-chain ZK-Rollup infrastructure serves as a solution to unify fragmented liquidity across ecosystems and return pricing power to decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

About zkLink

Copy link to section

zkLink develops zero-knowledge blockchain infrastructure solutions for high-performance ZK applications. Its flagship zero-knowledge Layer-3 blockchain solution, Nexus, is designed to bridge the gap among different zk-Rollup Layer-2 ecosystems to reduce liquidity fragmentation while providing security and scalability via zk-Proofs.

zkLink is funded by notable backers including Coinbase Ventures, Ascensive Assets, SIG DTI, BigBrain Holdings, Efficient Frontier, and others.

For more information, users can visit zkLink’s: Official Website | Twitter

About zkLink Nexus

Copy link to section

zkLink Nexus is a Layer 3 solution for native crypto assets from zkRollups, such as zkSync, StarkNet, Scroll, Linea, Taiko, or the Polygon zkEVM, in the Ethereum Layer-2 ecosystem. Now developers looking to deploy their project on Layer 2s no longer need to worry about fragmented liquidity, chain-specific deployments, security risks, or high costs that can result from transferring assets between ecosystems.

Contact

Patrick Jordan

[email protected]